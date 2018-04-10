Menu
The concept plan for the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, which identifies future on and off-road cycle provisions north of the Yeppoon Road intersection.
News

$3M in extra cycling lanes added to Rocky roads

vanessa jarrett
by
10th Apr 2018 11:44 AM

ROCKHAMPTON cyclists will be excited to hear there is a new path and cyclists/footpath bridge being installed over the coming months.

The path will extend from Parkhurst, through town to Stockland Rockhampton.

The plans are part of the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to making our state's roads safer for cyclists, and has invested significantly in cycling infrastructure,” Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said.

"We expect to start building $3.1 million of on and off-road cycle lanes on Yaamba Road, between Stockland Rockhampton and CQUniversity, in the second half of this year.”

These lanes will extend through to Stirling Dr, Parkhurst, when the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade is built.

Construction of the cycle lanes aligns with the Rockhampton Principal Cycle Network Plan and Queensland Cycling Strategy 2017-2027.

"The Palaszczuk Government has worked closely with councils to develop Principal Cycle Network Plans and priority route maps to ensure a connected and cohesive cycle network across Queensland,” Mr Bailey said.

