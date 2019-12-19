$3M worth of cycle paths planned for Rocky CBD

Cycle path plans for Victoria Pde, from North St to Cambridge St.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is hoping to gain funding for more than $3 million worth of funding for new cycling paths in the Rockhampton CBD area.

A report was presented to the council table last week with project plans for paths in the city to be submitted to the ­Department of Transport and Main Roads’ Cycle Network Local Government Grants program.

The first project is for on and off road facilities on ­Victoria Pde from North St to Cambridge St.

Works would include local area traffic management devices, signage, drainage modifications and off-road paths.

This project is estimated to cost $3,036,118.

Design plans for a cycle path on Derby St, extending from Canning St to Denison St.

This project is already budgeted in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 financial years for construction and any successful funding would help offset these costs.

There is also plans for on and off road facilities on Derby St, from Canning St to Denison St.

The design consists of on road cycle lanes, off road shared path and landscaped median from Canning to Denison Sts.

This is only a design so far and is anticipated to cost $50,000.