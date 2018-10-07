Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dad and Son race team. Matt Thomas will watch his son Braith Thomas at his first Junior Sedan race meeting this weekend.
Dad and Son race team. Matt Thomas will watch his son Braith Thomas at his first Junior Sedan race meeting this weekend.
Your Story

3rd Generation of Thomas' to Race this weekend

AmandaT4
by
7th Oct 2018 4:42 PM
After more than 30 years of racing for the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club, the 3rd generation of Thomas' has joined the Thomas Motorsport family. Young Braith Thomas, just 12 year of age, is competing in his first race with the Junior Sedan class this Saturday night.

Braith is the 3rd generation of Thomas' to race for the rocky club, with his pop, Kerry Thomas racing for more the 35 years and his Dad, Matt Thomas racing for over 20 years. Braith's dad Matt started racing at the age of 15, seated in the passenger seat right next to his dad, before racing on his own at the age of 18. So Braith is getting an earlier start in the motorsport industry unlike his dad and pop. Braith purchased the car recently and has been getting it ready with his dad and pop's help. Its finally ready to go this weekend. Braith keen but also nervous to get on the track with his Daihatsu Charade.

Braith went to his first race meeting was when he was only 4 weeks old, when his dad was racing super stockers at the time. Braith has been a keen supporter of his dad since he could sit up and is now having his own turn on the track. Dad and pop are very proud to have another generation following in the love of motorsports. Braith has 2 younger brothers that will no doubt follow in the Thomas footsteps.

Top Stories

    Everyone's favourite green ogre is coming to Rockhampton

    Everyone's favourite green ogre is coming to Rockhampton

    News It's one of the most loved children's stories of the modern era and a smash hit with the not-so-young as well.

    • 7th Oct 2018 4:38 PM
    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    News WES Ford is swapping the mines for a date with Ali Oetjen.

    CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    premium_icon CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    News Produced on a shoe-string budget and filmed in Rocky with local cast

    Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    premium_icon Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    News GHOSTS, murder and what goes bump in the night: CQ haunts unveiled

    Local Partners