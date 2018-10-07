Dad and Son race team. Matt Thomas will watch his son Braith Thomas at his first Junior Sedan race meeting this weekend. Your Story 3rd Generation of Thomas' to Race this weekend

After more than 30 years of racing for the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club, the 3rd generation of Thomas' has joined the Thomas Motorsport family. Young Braith Thomas, just 12 year of age, is competing in his first race with the Junior Sedan class this Saturday night.



Braith is the 3rd generation of Thomas' to race for the rocky club, with his pop, Kerry Thomas racing for more the 35 years and his Dad, Matt Thomas racing for over 20 years. Braith's dad Matt started racing at the age of 15, seated in the passenger seat right next to his dad, before racing on his own at the age of 18. So Braith is getting an earlier start in the motorsport industry unlike his dad and pop. Braith purchased the car recently and has been getting it ready with his dad and pop's help. Its finally ready to go this weekend. Braith keen but also nervous to get on the track with his Daihatsu Charade.



Braith went to his first race meeting was when he was only 4 weeks old, when his dad was racing super stockers at the time. Braith has been a keen supporter of his dad since he could sit up and is now having his own turn on the track. Dad and pop are very proud to have another generation following in the love of motorsports. Braith has 2 younger brothers that will no doubt follow in the Thomas footsteps.

