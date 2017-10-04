4 Corners scathing report on Adani under fire

FOUR CORNERS' scathing report on Adani's controversial environmental history has come under fire with the State Government reiterating the "strict" conditions that have been placed on the coal mine.

Monday night's investigation, which was undertaken by journalist Stephen Long, questioned the company's colourful history during a visit to India where the ABC team spoke to numerous experts including the country's former environment minister.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had seen the report.

"I've made it very clear to the people of this state that we have the strictest environmental conditions attached to this," she said.

"You only have to travel to regional Queensland to understand what this project means to thousands of families that will be employed."

Minister for state development and minister for natural resources and mines Dr Anthony Lynham said 220 environmental conditions would be imposed on the mine.

"The minister for environment has the power to suspend operations," he said. "There will be strict monitoring. They're in our backyard now. It's our rules that they will be playing under."

Dawson MP George Christensen said the report was bias and unsurprising.

"There's nothing substantially new," he said.

"As you would expect from the ABC they presented an extremely one-sided report putting opinions by green activists forward as fact."

Adani issued a lengthy response on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning following the Four Corners program.

Signed by Associate General Manager Corporate Communications Adani Enterprises Limited Mitul Thakkar, it addressed journalist Stephen Long and claimed the team from ABC TV "did not adhere to the journalistic codes of conduct and fairness" while visiting Mundra.

Mr Thakkar claimed the crew began filming the sensitive areas "without proper permissions".

"We at Adani Group follow every principal of law that governs operations of company like us in India. To therefore suggest through a documentary, which in its essence have been made surreptitiously and without any legal sanction, is indicative of the fact that the purpose of the documentary is malafide and riddled with the singular agenda of national shaming," Mr Thakkar said.

Adani then responded to five issues brought up in the program, including the "really trite charge of money laundering".

"Adani Group adhere to the laws of the land in which we operate - be it India or any other of the 50 geographies we work in," Mr Thakkar said.

"To suggest that we are non-compliant, deviant or unethical will once again attract defamation and severe legal action. As an organisation with more than 11,000 employees spread across the world, stakeholders and vertical businesses ranging from agriculture to port to logistics, we cannot be held to either ransom or blackmail by media organisations that indulge into sensationalism without any basis and contrary to facts."

Adani's full response:

Meanwhile, Senator Richard Di Natale said he would write to Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in the wake of the "shocking" Four Corners investigation.

"As Leaders of Federal and State Labor, they cannot in all conscience continue to support Adani after the very serious allegations of corruption, tax avoidance and environmental destruction that have come to light," Sen Di Natale posted on his Facebook page.

"As Australia's biggest coal mine, coal burned from the Galilee Basin would create so much heat-trapping gas in our atmosphere that it would be the equivalent of the 7th biggest polluting nation in the entire planet - this project is a global warming disaster.

"With unlimited access to precious water resources for sixty years, when water experts have told us that they have no idea what the impacts will be on the Great Artesian Basin - this project is an environmental disaster.

"With 70,000 Queensland tourism jobs at risk from a destroyed Great Barrier Reef, all for just 1,464 jobs to be created from the mine - this project is an economic disaster.

"It is within their power to help us stop this devastating, reef-destroying, planet-cooking project in its tracks. On behalf of local farmers, traditional owners, tourism operators and current and future generations, they need to look into their conscience and #StopAdani."