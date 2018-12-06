4 people hospitalised in mystery Gympie chemical spill

A QFES crew on the scene of a reported chemical spill at Gympie Hospital this afternoon.

Philippe Coquerand

UPDATE 2PM:

SEVERAL patients are being treated at the Gympie Hospital after coming into contact with an unknown package.

The incident occurred just after 1pm, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers setting up a "hot zone" at the hospital as they seek further information.

It is believed up to four people have presented with minor symptoms.

"It is believed several people came in contact with the package upon opening and have suffered mild symptoms," Gympie Fire Station officer Anthony Brewin said.

"We have three appliances which will be involved. One of which is our scientific unit in Brisbane.

"They will do further investigations on chemicals and unknown substances."

The Queensland Police Service is also assisting QFES crews.

"We have set up a hot zone. The four people who came into contact with the substance are going through a decon process, we'll investigate and get a sample of the suspicious package," Mr Brewin said.

Investigations are continuing.

