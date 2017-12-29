Menu
Woman, child involved in Bruce Hwy crash on CQ stretch

by Amber Hooker

UPDATE, 7AM: A WOMAN in her 20s is in hospital after the car she was travelling in rolled off the Bruce Hwy near Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the single-vehicle rollover happened about 6.24am near the Dawson Hwy off-ramp.

Initial reports indicated four people were involved, but the spokesman confirmed paramedics assessed only two patients on scene.

He said the woman was transported to the Gladstone Hospital for spinal precautions in a stable condition.

The child was uninjured and didn't require transport.

 

INITIAL REPORT, 6.35AM: A VEHICLE has come off the Bruce Hwy, near Calliope, and crashed with four people inside

Emergency services received reports of the single-vehicle crash about 6.28am, and officers have started to arrive on scene.

Initial reports indicate four people have removed themselves from the vehicle.

The crash scene is about 6.5km south of the Calliope crossroads, Bruce Hwy.This i

This is a developing situation, more information to come as it is available.

Topics:  bruce highway bruce highway crash

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
