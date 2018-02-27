Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crash on the Burnett Hwy and Gracemere Gavial Rd left five people in Rockhampton Hospital last night.
A crash on the Burnett Hwy and Gracemere Gavial Rd left five people in Rockhampton Hospital last night. WIN News Central Queensland
News

4 teens and 1 man hospitalised after crash near Rocky

Amber Hooker
by
27th Feb 2018 8:17 AM

FIVE patients were to Rockhampton Hospital after a man allegedly failed to give way in Gracemere last night.

Among the patients were four teenage boys and a man aged in his 40s, each with varying injuries.

Paramedics were called to the two-vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd and Burnett Hwy about 8.24pm yesterday.

They transported five patients in stable conditions.

A crash on the Burnett Hwy and Gracemere Gavial Rd left five people in Rockhampton Hospital last night.
A crash on the Burnett Hwy and Gracemere Gavial Rd left five people in Rockhampton Hospital last night. WIN News Central Queensland

This included a teenage boy with abdominal injuries; a man in his 40s with abdominal and pelvic injuries; a teenage boy with arm and leg injuries, a teenage boy with abrasions; and another teenage boy was transported for observation.

Police report an 18-year-old man driving one of the cars was fined for failing to give way, and issued with a notice to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in four weeks over the crash.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Whopping CQ falls: Highway closed after 73mm in one hour

Whopping CQ falls: Highway closed after 73mm in one hour

News Wild weather pummels townships as flash flooding causes closure

CQ ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding, debris and damage

CQ ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding, debris and damage

News List of the latest road conditions across Central Queensland

ALP politicians stoked to see the end of miner's lock-out

ALP politicians stoked to see the end of miner's lock-out

News After 230 days, finally the miners can go back to work.

From heroin to meth: how Angel wasted decades of her life

From heroin to meth: how Angel wasted decades of her life

News Drug addict's roller coaster history of using and offending

Local Partners