4 teens and 1 man hospitalised after crash near Rocky

A crash on the Burnett Hwy and Gracemere Gavial Rd left five people in Rockhampton Hospital last night.

FIVE patients were to Rockhampton Hospital after a man allegedly failed to give way in Gracemere last night.

Among the patients were four teenage boys and a man aged in his 40s, each with varying injuries.

Paramedics were called to the two-vehicle crash on the Gavial Gracemere Rd and Burnett Hwy about 8.24pm yesterday.

They transported five patients in stable conditions.

This included a teenage boy with abdominal injuries; a man in his 40s with abdominal and pelvic injuries; a teenage boy with arm and leg injuries, a teenage boy with abrasions; and another teenage boy was transported for observation.

Police report an 18-year-old man driving one of the cars was fined for failing to give way, and issued with a notice to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in four weeks over the crash.