4 teens hurt as car rolls off Quay St embankment

Four patients were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a car rolled down Quay St last night. Iain Curry

FOUR teenagers were injured when a car flipped on it's side and down an embankment towards water on Quay St last night.

Emergency services rushed to help three 17-year-old women, and one 19-year-old man about 6.55pm.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesman said the single-vehicle rollover happened at Red Bridge across Gavial Creek, about 2km from where Quay St becomes a dirt road.

One of the 17-year-old women was driving the vehicle at the time it crashed.

Paramedics transported all patients to the Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

"One patient was taken with spinal precautions, another patient had a reported lower leg injury, and two others had minor injuries,” the Queensland Ambulance Service report.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they were called to the scene, however given the difficulty accessing the vehicle they were not required.

At the time they arrived about 7.10pm, a tow truck had been organised.

The crash was left in the hands of the QPS last night, who spoke to all involved before they left about 10pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit were not required, and the incident is not being investigated.