40+ major infrastructure projects driving region’s future

A picture taken in April 2019 shows progress on the Mackay Ring Road overpass that crosses the Peak Downs Highway.

HUNDREDS of infrastructure projects worth billions of dollars are happening now, or will happen, across the region.

From the $497.3 million Mackay Ring Road to Adani’s Carmichael coalmine rail project, the long list highlights the project pipeline across the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region.

Greater Whitsunday Council of Mayors chairman Andrew Willcox said projects and developments were essential to continued growth and would drive the region’s coronavirus recovery.

The complete register lists 489 projects worth nearly $40 billion of which 46 are considered key developments permanent pieces of public infrastructure like roads, rails and ports.

“GW3 undertakes the MIW Project Development Register in order to identify key projects valued at over $1 million earmarked for the region,” the document stated.

“This data is presented in order to demonstrate the economic strengths of the region and provide interested parties with a better understanding of development activity within the region.

“The data is sourced through CoreLogic, Australia’s largest provider of property related information and analytics.”

MACKAY INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT PIPELINE:

ISAAC INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT PIPELINE:

WHITSUNDAY INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT PIPELINE: