$40 million project to deliver 530 new jobs

A $40 million warehouse project developed by a national company will jobs for up to 400 construction workers, with 130 people needed once it’s operational.

A NATIONAL logistics operator has started work on a $40 million warehouse project in Logan's premier industrial precinct at Berrinba.

McPhee Distribution Services' 4ha site off Bardon Rd will be developed over three stages with completion earmarked for June 2023.

Sydney-based Vaughan Constructions has been contracted to build the first 12,789sq m warehouse. Appliance manufacturer Rinnai Corporation will move from Yatala into 6000sq m with McPhee taking up the rest of the building.

A second 13.833sq m warehouse is on the drawing board.

McPhee Distribution Services managing director Jay McPhee said the 94-year-old company would provide long-term national distribution services from its Logan base.

"We will be based in Logan for the next 20 to 30 years at least," he said.

McPhee Distribution currently work out of a warehouse in Larapinta.

The development application was lodged under Logan City Council's RiskSmart initiative and was approved in December last year.

Logan City Council director strategy and sustainability David Hansen said McPhee's arrival signals new infrastructure opportunities for the Berrinba industrial precinct.

Berrinba Industrial Area has driven interest in the City of Logan's commercial property market. Supplied

"Berrinba has been the logistics core of Logan for some years now and has attracted an impressive range of local and international companies," he said.

"The McPhee development will bring on the early delivery of some major infrastructure. Council has plans for a network of industrial roads around the site and McPhee is partnering with Council on the delivery of those roads."

Up to 400 various construction-related contractor jobs will be required during construction with around 130 jobs required once operational

The project adds to around $100 million in business investment in the past 12 months into City of Logan where almost 170,000sq m in commercial property will be taken up this year.

McPhee's neighbours at Berrinba include Mitre 10 which last year constructed a $50 million, 27,000sq m warehouse; Pinnacle Hardware (14,000sq m); Queensland Logistics Service (15,000sq m); food packager Huhtamaki (12,000sq m) and global technology giant Alphabet who has set up shop with its autonomous drone delivery service Wing (15,000sq m).