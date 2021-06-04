400 expected at CQ Pfizer vaccination clinic on Sunday

Aged care and disability workers or people between 40 and 49 years old will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a Rockhampton clinic at the weekend.

CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson expected up to 400 people to attend the first of many weekend Pfizer clinics at Rockhampton Base Hospital, which will be open on Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

Although walk-in visitors will not be turned away, Mr Williamson strongly encouraged all to book appointments.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson.

“If you’re a residential aged care facility worker or a disability services worker, register for the vaccine,” Mr Williamson said.

“Do that now, and then you’ll have an opportunity this Sunday to receive that vaccination.

“If you’re in the wider community, if you’re between 40 and 49, again we’d encourage you to go on, get registered, and then you can start making arrangements to receive your Pfizer vaccination as well.

“If you’re over 50 then you can take AstraZeneca, and we’ve got 40 GP practices right across Central Queensland that are doing a fantastic job in providing that access to the AstraZeneca vaccine as well.”

Vaccinations in Central Queensland as of June 3, 2021.

Mr Williamson said relatively low vaccination rates in some regional areas may be attributed to people waiting for Pfizer or complacency with the lack of active COVID-19 cases.

“We are never far away from the risk of COVID-19, and what I would say to anybody in Central Queensland, or across wider Queensland, is it’s critically important that we all come forward, we all take the vaccine.

“With Pfizer, we know that it’s just three weeks before you then have your second dose, so in three weeks’ time you could be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Mr Williamson said the Pfizer vaccines arrived in Central Queensland a few weeks ago, during which time it had been used mainly to vaccinate frontline health workers.

He said Rockhampton Hospital had a “couple of weeks’ worth” of the vaccine in storage, and received deliveries each week.

Mr Williamson said weekend clinics would soon open in Gladstone, and mobile vaccination teams would be travelling across the region.

The Pfizer vaccine is stored at -70C before being thawed, after which it may be used within 31 days.