400 new jobs as construction starts on $19m Bunnings

Australia's leading hardware business will open its doors next year in an emerging masterplanned community west of Brisbane.

Construction will start next week on a new Bunnings Warehouse off the Warrego Highway in Plainland, in the Lockyer Valley.

An aerial of the new Bunnings at Plainland.

It will be developed by De Luca Corporation which bought the 2ha site from Plainland Crossing Estate developer Maddison Ridge Pty Ltd for $3.45m.

With an end value of $19m the construction of Bunnings Plainland will create up to 400 jobs and be completed in the second quarter of 2021. Bunnings has made a 10-year precommitment.

Bunnings area manager Ben Corbin said the new Bunnings store at Plainland represented a significant direct investment in the local community.

"The new store is expected to provide more than 80 team member jobs for local residents, and we look forward to opening a store to service customers in the Lockyer Valley region," he said.

De Luca Corporation founder and managing director Nic De Luca said the Plainland site was a strategic acquisition for the business, following its Kingaroy and Lawnton Bunnings developments.

"We're extremely excited and proud to be delivering new Bunnings stores in Queensland, particularly during these challenging economic times. It is testament to our longstanding relationship with Bunnings," he said.

The new Bunnings will employ 400 people once open.



De Luca has built more than 20 Bunnings since 2011 and complements its current construction pipeline with new Bunnings Warehouses also being constructed in Pimpama and Yeppoon.

The developer has also secured rights over the adjoining bulky goods, commercial and retail sites in the estate and is working with Maddison Ridge to masterplan the projects.

"We're confident the Bunnings commitment will be a catalyst to encourage other complementary businesses, large and small, to secure buildings within the Plainland Crossing Estate," Mr De Luca said.

Plainland Crossing Estate manager Joe Gorman, said he was pleased to see works about to start on site.

"With national businesses such as Bunnings, ALDI, Bridgestone, Woolworths & McDonalds

complementing the local and district businesses at Plainland, Plainland is now firmly established as an important hub for business and community activity in the Lockyer Valley," he said.

Originally published as 400 new jobs as construction starts on $19m Bunnings