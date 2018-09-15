4000 gather at Emu Park as stereotypes broken

Briteny and Zac MacKay with Amellia at Beach Day Out

TRUDY Horton's first Beach Day Out won't be her last.

The Parkhurst mum was among the thousands of people, young and young at heart, who turned out for this week's all-inclusive annual Beach Day Out at Emu Park as part of Disability Action week.

Ms Horton has three children living with disability so, for her family, it was a fabulous way to connect with others, including service providers.

Grace Colquhoun enjoyed the petting zoo at Beach Day Out

"The day was amazing," she said. "All the services are here with loads of information so, for us, it has been all about connecting.

"This event is very inclusive; my family have had a wonderful time and we have been about to get more information about what we have available in our community."

More than 4000 people attended the event which provided a full day of activities for the whole community.

The She Wazza Dance troupe had some new recruits at Beach Day Out

Livingstone Community Development and Support Councillor Jan Kelly said the important event continued to gain popularity among the community, with participants travelling from across the region to attend.

"This year we aimed to hold an even bigger and better Beach Day Out, which would allow those with a disability, their carers and families to enjoy a great fun day out while gaining information about support, education and opportunities that will be the most responsive and beneﬁcial to their individual needs," Cr Kelly said.

"This inclusive event also aims to promote positive attitudes towards those with a disability, break down stereotypes, highlight access issues in the community that affect people with disabilities, as well as connecting services and establishing links and partnerships between agencies.

"Seeing the joy on so many faces is always the highlight of the day."