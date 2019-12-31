Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Breaking

4000 trapped by fire; people told to get in ocean for safety

by Ben Graham
31st Dec 2019 10:02 AM

Towns in Victoria's East Gippsland have been hit by out-of-control bushfires and homes are expected to be lost, while 4000 people are sheltering on a beach.

Rapidly moving fires in NSW have suddenly flared up this morning and they're headed east, towards the coast.

Meanwhile, a firefighter has been killed in a truck rollover near Albury in New South Wales, as out-of-control infernos threatens homes and lives in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Severe fire danger is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

bushfires crisis emergency service trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 9:52 AM

      Top Stories

        HOLD UP: Offenders on the run following armed robbery

        premium_icon HOLD UP: Offenders on the run following armed robbery

        Crime Two men allegedly entered a Park Avenue convenience store and demanded cash and cigarettes from the attendant.

        CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        premium_icon CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        News “THAT’S a kick in the guts”.

        ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        premium_icon ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        News A Capricorn Coast identity has been remembered fondly for his humour, warmth and...

        Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        premium_icon Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        News Here’s your guide to celebrate the end of 2019, and welcome a new decade.