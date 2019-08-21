$40k of funding for local community projects, events

CEILING repairs, woodwork and metal shed, events and sporting meets are among the projects granted funding from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Eight applications have been successful in received funding from the community assistance program.

Of the funding, five are for events and three are related to capital/equipment projects.

A total of $72,313 was requested for all the projects and $41,750 was granted.

COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM APPROVALS

AgForce Queensland: Country Connection Event: $3800

Special Children's Christmas Parties: 2019 CQ Special Children's Christmas Party: $2720

Cancer Council Queensland: Rockhampton Annual Christmas Parade: $3800

CentacareCQ: Improvements to Kinnane and Gilbert short term accommodation house: $4800

Park Avenue Brothers Hockey Club: Clubhouse ceiling repairs: $9800

Rockhampton Bowls Club Inc: Mayoral Trophy 2019: $1650

Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc: Oceanic Cup Hockey 2019 and Intercontinental Hockey 5's tournament: $6000

Rockhampton Men's Shed: Stage 1 - Woodwork and Metal Work Shed: $9000