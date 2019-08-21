$40k of funding for local community projects, events
CEILING repairs, woodwork and metal shed, events and sporting meets are among the projects granted funding from Rockhampton Regional Council.
Eight applications have been successful in received funding from the community assistance program.
Of the funding, five are for events and three are related to capital/equipment projects.
A total of $72,313 was requested for all the projects and $41,750 was granted.
COMMUNITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM APPROVALS
AgForce Queensland: Country Connection Event: $3800
Special Children's Christmas Parties: 2019 CQ Special Children's Christmas Party: $2720
Cancer Council Queensland: Rockhampton Annual Christmas Parade: $3800
CentacareCQ: Improvements to Kinnane and Gilbert short term accommodation house: $4800
Park Avenue Brothers Hockey Club: Clubhouse ceiling repairs: $9800
Rockhampton Bowls Club Inc: Mayoral Trophy 2019: $1650
Rockhampton Hockey Association Inc: Oceanic Cup Hockey 2019 and Intercontinental Hockey 5's tournament: $6000
Rockhampton Men's Shed: Stage 1 - Woodwork and Metal Work Shed: $9000