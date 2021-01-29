41 medical students arrive to train, live in Rocky

The arrival of 41 medical students in Rockhampton may eventually help to improve health services in rural areas.

The third and fourth-year University of Queensland students will spend 2021 at Rockhampton’s rural clinical school for the clinical training component of their medicine doctorates.

Shafi Rahman, a third year medical student from Bangladesh, said he chose to move to the Beef Capital after hearing about shortages in the rural health care industry.

“Initially I decided I wanted to get the full experience of studying a medical degree, so I wanted to experience living rural as well,” he said.

“I’ve heard a lot of stories on how there’s a lot of doctor shortages over here, so I wanted to actually see what’s happening, how things work around here.

“I’ve learnt so much already: the doctors here, they really know their stuff.”

Mr Rahman hoped to stay in the regions for some time after he finished his degree.

Gerald Wong from Malaysia said he enjoyed the hands-on and personalised nature of learning in Rockhampton.

“Everyone’s been super friendly,” he said.

“Honestly I don’t know if I’d call Rockhampton rural because I feel like you guys have everything here.

“It’s really quite nice; I love it here.”

UQRCS Rockhampton director and associate professor Jenny Barry said the postgraduate medicine program helped address regional health shortages by providing students the opportunity to train, work, and live in regional areas.

“It’s seriously crucial,” she said.

“For the most part, that’s our mandate: the rural clinical schools were started in order to try to improve the disparity in the workforce between metropolitan areas and regional and rural areas.

“We know that if students stay, or indeed if young doctors or young other health professionals stay for at least a couple of years, there is a much higher percentage of those people coming back to work to offer their services in the area that they’ve trained in.”