$4.2M Yeppoon rail restoration to start within months

BEEF INFRASTRUCTURE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Agriculture Minister Mark Furner at JBS Nerimbera to talk up the new Yeppoon rail line extension.

BEEF INFRASTRUCTURE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Agriculture Minister Mark Furner at JBS Nerimbera to talk up the new Yeppoon rail line extension. Allan Reinikka ROK100518apremier

BY JUNE next year, livestock will be transported directly to Nerimbera meatworks by train, after a $4.2 million rail line restoration.

After copping a barrage of grazier heckles at Beef Australia 2018 over vegetation clearing laws, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has given the local cattle industry a reason to smile by delivering on her $4.1 million election commitment to restore a direct rail line connection with JBS meatworks.

Ms Palaszczuk said the upgrade to the Yeppoon rail line was expected to not only boost Rockhampton's livestock export industry but also employment.

READ: Premier: Farmers 'went a step too far'

PROMISE DELIVERED: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and member for Keppel Brittany Lauga say they are boosting the local beef industry with the new infrastructure at JBS Nerimbera. Allan Reinikka ROK100518apremier

"Upgrading the Yeppoon branch line is essential to supporting local jobs and local industry growth,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This upgrade will start within the next six months and be completed by June next year.”

She said there were 500 employees at JBS who would benefit from the new rail line along with 70 people employed by the construction project.

READ: Labor's $4.1m rail project to help Rocky meatworks

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Agriculture Minister Mark Furner, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with staff at JBS Nerimbera. Allan Reinikka ROK100518apremier

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner heralded the project as a "game-changer” for JBS and for producers who had been calling for the infrastructure upgrade to reinstate rail access.

"The upgraded rail line will unlock access to the abattoir, allowing livestock to be transported on rail directly from the north west and central west regions of Queensland to Rockhampton for processing,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the beef industry was one of the biggest employers in Rockhampton.

She said the investment would help support beef manufacturing jobs, helping beef get to market faster, and increase efficiency of cattle arriving at JBS, particularly during times of wet weather.

READ: Resident: $4.1m Yeppoon rail line is way off track

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga. Allan Reinikka ROK100518alauga1

She said the upgrade involved improving a 1.9km section of the rail line.

"We're talking about upgrading the tracks and sleepers and replacing two old timber bridges with stronger and modern concrete culverts,” Mrs Lauga said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke. Allan Reinikka ROK100518aorourke

On completion, the abattoir will connect with the rail line via a cattle race under Emu Park Road.

The project is funded by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and will be constructed by Queensland Rail.