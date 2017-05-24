43 Rocky locals go bankrupt in horror three months

NEW FIGURES reveal Rockhampton workers and families are struggling to pay their debts more than almost anywhere in the state.

The number of locals staring down the barrel of bankruptcy in Rockhampton in the three months to March was 43. Another 32 residents fell into insolvency but are keeping afloat with a debt or a personal insolvency agreement.

Down and out Townsville with a staggering 126 new debtors in the March Quarter and the Gold Coast's Ormeau-Oxenford area with 113 were the only places worse off than Rockhampton with 75 debtors.

It means one in every 1084 Rockhampton residents began struggling or couldn't pay their debts in the three months to March, much worse than neighbouring Mackay where one in every 1251 locals fell into financial crisis.

The figures suggest workers and families are struggling more than business owners, with business related insolvencies falling from 18 in the December Quarter to 10, but non-business related insolvencies rose from 58 to 65.

The damning figures, released by the Australian Financial Security Authority, come as jobs lay just out of reach, with Adani hitting further road blocks this week.

Federal LNP Senator Matt Canavan today called a press conference in Rockhampton CBD to demand the State Labor Government stop bickering over Adani's royalties' arrangement so the project could proceed.

"The fighting in Brisbane has already impacted the timing of Adani's decision," he said. "We really want to get this project going as soon as possible."

Senator Canavan said inner-city Brisbane activists were out of touch with the struggles of Central Queenslanders.

"What's happening down there is because a few loud protesters and activists around West End are making a lot of noise," he said. "We should be putting coal jobs before soy lattes in Brisbane.

"We should be saying to those people in inner-city Brisbane that, 'I don't care if you like smashed avo for Breakfast or soy lattes on the side ... but don't tell us in north Queensland what industries we can support.

"And certainly don't take our jobs away in the coal mining sector."

Yesterday a spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk defended its recording of creating jobs in the resources sector.

"The Palaszczuk government is preparing a policy framework for greenfield projects in the Galilee and Surat Basins as well as the North West Minerals Province to ensure these areas can be developed, new investment secured, new jobs created and additional royalties paid to Queenslanders," the spokesman said.