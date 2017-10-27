$440m mining deal secures more CQ jobs

TWO multi-million dollar mining contracts have been secured in Central Queensland cementing more jobs in the region.

Thiess, CIMIC Groups's leading mining provider, secured the contracts with BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance's coal mines in the Bowen Basin of Queensland worth a combined $440m.

The Caval Ridge and Peak Downs coals mines will see Theiss deliver mining services for specific components of work including an 11km overland conveyor system to transport coal between the two mega mines.

In a statement issued by CIMIC on Wednesday, the contract will also include services required for BMA's Caval Ridge Southern Circuit capital growth project which was granted a $204m investment in April.

Thiess managing director Douglas Thompson said the company was proud to be partnering with BMA, building on its long-standing history in Central Queensland.

In the wake of Adani's FIFO announcement to secure Rocky with 1700 jobs, Mr Thompson said more employment opportunities would be available from these huge contracts.

"This contract will enable Thiess to deliver productivity efficiencies, working with BMA to bring additional job opportunities to the region,” he said.

The BMA project is set to start by the end of the year with CIMIC chief executive, Adolfo Valderas, saying the deal was a representation of the continued support in CQ.

"This contract reflects Thiess' ongoing commitment to optimising value for its clients, through flexible mining solutions,” he said.