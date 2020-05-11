$449.5m Bushfire Recovery funding

LIVINGSTONE Shire will receive a $448.5 million boost from the Regional Bushfire Recovery and Development Program to revive its economy following the devastating 2019-20 bushfire season when 11,000 hectares of land were devastated.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the funds are part of a broader $650 million package for impacted communities announced by the Morrison Government today. The package is included under the Australian Government’s $2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund.

“During the devastating 2019-20 bushfire season, the economic impact to the agriculture, tourism and forestry industries in Livingstone Shire within Central Queensland was $13 million,” Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said.

“The support from this latest funding boost would back local projects and recovery plans, as well as initiatives that benefit all bushfire-affected communities.

“Strong economic recovery in Livingstone Shire will enable families and businesses to get back on their feet sooner and rebuild their lives after the devastation they so courageously survived.

“This program is an opportunity for the community to share ideas and projects with the National Bushfire Recovery Agency through the state government who will work with local governments to rollout support as quickly as possible. It recognises the importance of Livingstone Shire having a voice in the recovery process.”

ABLAZE: This image were captured of the Cobraball bushfire burning in the early stages near Old Byfield Road.

Projects and initiatives will be tailored using local knowledge. They could range from initiatives that promote economic activity and support community wellbeing, to projects that focus on the landscape and water, replacing produce and stock, or building future resilience.

Ms Landry said the funding would support the community to ‘build back better’.

“Our community will work with the National Bushfire Recovery Agency and state and local partners to provide input on priority projects as soon as possible,” she said.

The Morning Bulletin have requested a breakdown on how the funds will be distributed for use by Livingstone Shire Council.

The $650 million package also includes:

$15 million to assist the forestry industry with the increased costs of transporting burned salvaged logs over longer distances to surviving timber mills or storage sites in bushfire affected areas in Victoria and New South Wales.

$13.5 million for community wellbeing and participation, backing Primary Health Networks with additional funding to provide critical, localised support for bushfire affected individuals to ensure their emotional and mental wellbeing.

$149.7 million for bushfire recovery related to species and landscapes such as habitat regeneration, waterway and catchment restoration including erosion control, weed and pest management.

$27.1 million for strengthening telecommunications capabilities before the next bushfire season including the deployment of approximately 2000 satellite phones to rural fire depots and evacuation centres.

Further details are available on the National Bushfire Recovery Agency website at www.bushfirerecovery.gov.au