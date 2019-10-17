$44m development a first for Rockhampton region

Renders of building B which will be five storey with 40 two and three-bedroom individual living units.

A $44 million development to include 158 new residential units, a town centre precinct with a coffee shop, store, hairdresser and beauty therapist, gym, chapel and clubhouse and community gardens and spaces has been given the final tick of approval.

The development will take place at Benevolent Living’s, formerly Benevolent Aged Care, West St aged care facility.

It will include three main residential buildings between three and five storeys high with an initial cost project for the build of $44m.

Benevolent Living CEO Alison Moss said the unique arts-themed development won’t just be a place for seniors to reside as it will have an emphasis on bringing the community and residents together.

“People’s expectations of how they age are changing, and we are adapting to meet those changing needs,”

“We are transforming from the traditional medical model and reinvigorating residential care with a new social lifestyle model that focuses on health, wellness, meaning and purpose not just clinical care.”

Significant importance was placed on designing a space the community could visit and enjoy.

There will be a town square with performance space for local musicians as well as a gallery walkway for local artists to display their work.

Building C is four storeys with 36 one-bedroom residential aged care suites.

The application states the community use component will include a Men’s Shed along with a cafe, salon, library, chapel and gymnasium.

The development will occur over three stages on Benevolent Living’s current West St location.

The facility will accommodate a diversity of patients from highly complex, palliative, dementia and respite care to low-care patients.

There will be 78 residential care suites and one-bedroom apartments to suit married couples.

The plans include 80 two and three-bedroom independent living apartments where residents will join a community of like-minded people and order in services they require from cleaning, meals and personal care.

The existing facility has 116 beds across several buildings with kitchen and laundry facilities, administration and community courtyards.

“The concept is very exciting as it means that our residents will have the ability to ‘age in place’ with all the support and services will be available in our community,” said Ms Moss.

“We also have the benefit of being centrally located and close to hospitals and medical professionals.’’

She said the project was a first for the Rockhampton region and much needed with wait lists growing for both residential care and home care support.

Chairman of the Benevolent Living Board, Kevin Hogan, believes such “a remarkable development will hopefully help stem the outward migration of our region’s seniors.”

“We are creating accommodation options that will rival our southern counterparts and hopefully even attract seniors back to the region,” said Mr Hogan.

The development will mean a significant investment in infrastructure for the region and increase the overall capacity of Benevolent Living to 230 residents.

Construction is expected to begin mid-2020 and is to be spread over four years.

Design images released by Benevolent for their $44m development at their West St aged care facility.

A total of 75 car parking spaces will be provided on site along with basement parking underneath some of the buildings.

The project application was submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council in April and was subject to airport obstruction overlay. It was noted further documents were required from the developer to ensure any of the four or five-storey buildings didn’t obstruct flight paths for the Rockhampton Regional Airport or the helicopter pad at Rockhampton Hospital.

View from the garden of Building A which will include 36 one-bedroom residential aged care suites across four storeys.

Two new crossovers will be constructed as part of the development on Lennox and Cambridge Sts.

A public notification period was carried out for 15 days and no submissions were received during this time.

The development application was granted council approval at Tuesday’s Rockhampton Regional Council meeting.