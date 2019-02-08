45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

DEE FESTIVAL: Bec Ellen played some tunes at the Mount Morgan event.

45 EAST Street is not just your usual cafe or eatery. It is providing a platform for local up and coming artists and hoping to make a name for itself as a music, arts and culture centre.

Tonight, two well-known local acts, 17-year-old songbird Bec Ellen and eclectic blues, rock and reggae legend Steve Butler, will take the stage and perform some of their own tunes.

Bec Ellen will take the stage at 5pm, followed by Butler at 6pm.

Steve Butler at Omfest Pil Jenkins

"We're about supporting and nurturing local talent,” cafe owner Steve Marshall said.

"Steve (Butler) is a singer song-writer who has an eclectic, blues, rock and reggae style.

PROUD DIRECTORS: 45 East directors Edwin Christensen and Steve Marshall opened the doors to their new cafe, functions and arts venue a month ago Leighton Smith

"He is a legend. He's performed at Woodford Musical Festival, the Gympie Muster and had numerous albums released over the years.

"I refer to Bec as a songbird. She's only 17 and she is blossoming. I describe her as a pop version of Marianne Faithfull.”

Bec Ellen_at Omfest Phil Jenkins

Mr Marshall said the event was expected to be a hit.

"The bar will be open until late and there will be meals available,” he said.

"We want to guide emerging artists and have a place where travelling artists can feel free to drop in and play music. It's about creating that atmosphere.

"We're also planning exhibitions for visual artists, where artists can hire space or work. It's a place where they can create and present their art.”

Steve Butler rocked the room at Pie Alley Blues Trish Bowman

Mr Marshall also hopes to begin running a Women in Music event on Thursday nights, where local female artists or travelling female artists can take centre stage.

He has plans for Sunday sessions from 11am-3pm where patrons can enjoy a barbecue, acoustic music and a "cruisey afternoon”.

"We want to become a cultural destination,” he said.

Tonight's event is free entry.

Children under 18 should be accompanied by an adult.