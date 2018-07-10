45 mining jobs you can apply for ahead of huge mining expo

MACKAY will see more than 4000 industry reps and thousands more jobseekers as it hosts the 25th Queensland Mining Expo, bringing with it hundreds of job opportunities for locals.

In a mailout, Reed Exhibitions asked: "What if you could work, play and progress your career in Australia's Town of the Year?"

"With a steady increase in demand for skilled workers, the industry outlook is more than optimistic. There has also been a growth in the full-time positions available, indicating that employers are looking to lock in scarce talent with permanent work as skills shortages appear," the email read.

"Mackay currently has over 1300 jobs available in the Mackay region in a range of sectors. The region is seeking qualified tradespeople in mining and construction industries, administration officers, engineers and a number of positions in retails, education and government on offer. QME has been working alongside our exhibitors to help promote the opportunities that are available."

Since its last expo in 2016, QME has increased in size considerably; with the 25 year milestone being "an exceedingly exciting one" for QME.

The growth has attracted the industry's key brands, eager to provide new and advanced solutions to needs of any business in the METS sector. Dedicated to innovation and progress, QME will be held at the Mackay Showgrounds across three days, 24-26 July 2018.

In the meantime, there's a stack of mining jobs on offer right now.

Positions with Oceanic Controls

Business Development Manager Email resume to Paul Hewish- paul@oceaniccontrols.com.au

Positions with MP Services

Light/Medium Fabricator Email resume to Max Lamb Jr- max@mpservices.com.au

MC Truck Driver Email resume to Max Lamb Jr- max@mpservices.com.au

Forklift (up to 12t) Operator Email resume to Max Lamb Jr- max@mpservices.com.au

Portable Building Maintenance Email resume to Max Lamb Jr- max@mpservices.com.au

Positions with More Air Group

Qualified Fitters Email resume to Karyn- karyn@moreair.com.au

Positions with Aqua Energy

Business Development Manager Group Email CV and cover letter to admin- admin@aquaenergygroup.com.au

Pump Fitters Email CV and cover letter to admin- admin@aquaenergygroup.com.au

Project Estimator Email CV and cover letter to admin- admin@aquaenergygroup.com.au

Positions with Rolco

Boilermakers - Email HR- hr@rolco.net.au

Mechanical Fitters - Email HR- hr@rolco.net.au

Rubber Liners/Belt Slicers - Email HR- hr@rolco.net.au

Positions with Mastermyne

Miners and Diesel Equipment Operators - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Continuous Miner Operators - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Electricians - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Diesel Fitters - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Deputies - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Painters - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Blasters - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Certified Scaffolders - Email resume to Jannah Gaviglio- Jannah.Gaviglio@mastermyne.com.au

Positions with Haynes Group

Heavy Diesel Fitters - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Boilermakers - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Auto Electricians - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Fitter Machinists - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Skilled Trade Assistants - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Experiences Stores and Warehouse Personnel - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Maintenance and Mechanical Supervisors - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Health and Safety - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Planning and Scheduling - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

QA and Project Controls - Email resume to Haynes@haynesgroup.com.au

Diesel Fitters - Email resume to Brisbane@haynesgroup.com.au

Spray Painters - Email resume to Brisbane@haynesgroup.com.au

Mechanical Fitters - Email resume to Brisbane@haynesgroup.com.au

Auto Electricians - Email resume to Brisbane@haynesgroup.com.au

Positions with Linked Group Services

Electricians (Domestic-Commercial-Industrial-HVAC-Hazardous Area-High Voltage) - Email resume to Wayne Taylor- Operations1@linked.net.au

HVAC Technicians (Split systems-Ducted Systems- Commercial Refrigeration-Chillers-CRAC Sytems-Industrial Dryers) - Email resume to Wayne Taylor- Operations1@linked.net.au

Electrical-Refrigeration Dual Trades - Email resume to Wayne Taylor- Operations1@linked.net.au

Boilermaker-Fabricators (Workshop manufacture-Site Repair-Boom Welders-Can read detailed drawings) - Email resume to Wayne Taylor- Operations1@linked.net.au

Fitters (Diesel-Fixed Plant-HV & LV- Mechanical-Hydraulic) - Email resume to Wayne Taylor- Operations1@linked.net.au

Trades Assistants (Mining experience- Self Starter Opportunities to do a trade or technical trade) - Email resume to Wayne Taylor- Operations1@linked.net.au

Positions with Glencore

Glencore are looking to fill a number of positions. To apply for these positions click here. They are: