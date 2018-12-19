4.5-star hotel in the heart of CBD wins top award

TOP GONG: Steve Coleman, owner of Regent Hotel with his award.

TOP GONG: Steve Coleman, owner of Regent Hotel with his award. Allan Reinikka ROK181218aregent1

ROCKHAMPTON'S Quality Regent Hotel has yet another award to add to their collection.

The accommodation business on Bolsover St picked up the Choice Hotel's 2018 Gold Award for Quality this month.

The award was presented to the top five per cent of operators in the chain, based on customer feedback.

Each time a guest stays at the hotel, they are emailed a survey afterwards and positive feedback is analysed for points which are collated for the awards.

This is the second time owner Steve and wife Shorts Coleman have won the award, among many others on display at their reception desk.

The Regent Hotel won the award alongside The Denison Boutique Hotel which also won a 2018 Gold Award in the Clarion section.

The business is the only corporate hotel in Rockhampton.

The heritage-listed Technical College before it was transformed into the hotel. Chris Ison ROK290814chotel7

Mr Coleman said being a corporate hotel meant it was set up for business guests, including sales representatives and government workers, unlike a leisure hotel which was set up for tourists.

"We like the corporate trade because once you have built up your clientele they are return guests and they come back on a regular basis and support business,” he said.

The Quality Regent Hotel is inside the old heritage-listed Technical (TAFE) College building.

Mr Coleman bought the building from the State Government and transformed it into the stylish 49-room hotel complex.

The renovations took about a year and the hotel was opened in September 2014.

One of the contemporary rooms in the Regent Hotel. Chris Ison ROK290814chotel2

The couple have been been in the motel industry for 35 years.

They came from New Zealand to Rockhampton and bought their first motel in 1984.

This was the Murrajong Motel on Yaamba Rd near Emmaus, which later became the Charlton Lodge and is now Petbarn.

They have also owned hotels and accommodation places in Bundaberg, out west and Brisbane.

The couple returned to managing the Regent Hotel 18 months ago after leaving it in a manager's hands for a couple of years.

The building was constructed in the early 1900s. Allan Reinikka ROK301414aregent2

QUALITY REGENT HOTEL

192 Bolsover St, Rockhampton

Phone 4927 2729

1914 Historic heritage- listed TAFE college building renovated to luxury hotel

Regent Cafe open to the public for breakfast, dinner and cocktail lounge

Function room hire, conference room and board room

Car park and swimming pool

49 hotel rooms

Contemporary queen suite, king suites, heritage spa suite or wheelchair accessible,

4.5 star accommodation

Over the four-and-a-half years, profits have soared.

"Our occupancy rates and turnover for accommodation has increased every year since we have been open,” Mr Coleman said.

"We're solid Monday to Thursday and improving every year.”

Mr Coleman said Rockhampton itself had grown in that short time.

"We are happy Rockhampton seems to be moving forward, there seems to be more stability in the town with the proactive work the council is doing with the upgrade of Quay St and surrounding CBD, the roads, the gutters, the roundabouts, everything is looking better,” he said.

"When people come into town and see the streets, they can see things are getting done and it gives people a bit of faith that things are happening in the region.”

With plenty of business experience, Mr Coleman said the key to success is to love what you do.

"Enjoy what you are doing foremost, putting in the long hours, looking after your clientele and just what doing the client wants and requires.... and doing it with a smile,” he said.