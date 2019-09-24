$450 fine over house keys

A ROCKHAMPTON man took the law into his own hands when a former tenant refused to hand back keys.

The man, who had no criminal record, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim was driving to work on July 7 when he noticed he was being followed by the man.

She said when the victim arrived at his workplace, the defendant entered the victim’s car through the front passenger door and demanded the return of property.

Ms King said the victim asked the defendant to get out and when he did not comply, the victim pushed him.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said the victim was a previous tenant who would not return a set of keys.

She said her client conceded he should have contacted police to deal with the matter.

Ms Shannon-Dear said the only reason he opened the door was the victim had all the windows up and music blaring, making it impossible for the defendant to speak with him.

The man was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.