450 JOBS: Workers needed for major LNG plant shut down

Tegan Annett
| 2nd Jul 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 9:16 AM
QCLNG have started exporting Train 2 gas from Gladstone. Photo Contributed
QCLNG have started exporting Train 2 gas from Gladstone. Photo Contributed Contributed

AN EXTRA 450 workers are needed for the first major shut down at Queensland Curtis Liquefied Natural Gas plant later this year.

The QGC project will need 450 short-term workers for the shut down, adding to the 300 people already operating the plant.

It's the first major shut down of the Curtis Island LNG export facility, after it began exporting late 2014.

"A total of of 450 additional, short-term roles will be required to support our maintenance activities later this year, including the planning/mobilisation, execution, and demobilisation phases of the shutdown," a QGC spokesperson said.

On top of the 450 workers, 130 of QGC's permanent staff will also be involved in the shut down.

A team of eight Gladstone scaffolders have started pre-shut down work and that will double in early July as preparations continue.

The shut down roles range from crane operators to scaffolders and fitters.

"While specialist skills will be required that are specific to maintaining an operating an LNG plant, QGC is working alongside our contractors to maximise opportunities for local people and businesses," a spokesperson said.

Job opportunities will be advertised by contractors carrying out the shut down works.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment jobs lng

