$450k reno dispute leaves family living in caravan park

The latest casualty of the beleaguered Queensland Building and Construction Commission is a family of five, who have been forced to live in a caravan park for more than two years after a $450,000 renovation of their Logan home sparked a bitter dispute with their builder and the QBCC.

Andrew and Lesley Hall, and their three children, aged between 10 and 14, are not only "unable to live in their dream home" but "out of pocket" by more than $150,000 in their dispute, which began in 2018.

The couple, who are Christians, say they're praying for divine intervention after being "fobbed off" by Mr de Brenni, who apart from representing their electorate of Springwood is the relevant State Government Minister.

"We've approached both his electorate, and ministerial offices for help without much joy, which is very disappointing," Mr Hall said.

"Apart from a chance meeting with him in a shopping centre where we spoke briefly, he's never taken the time to sit down with us to try to resolve our matter, which has been flick-passed back to the QBCC."

Andrew and Lesley Hall and their three children.

As their dispute with the builder and the building watchdog drags on, the family's been forced to relocate to a three-bedroom unit in a local caravan park.

Mr Hall said problems with their builder began soon after work started in July 2018 to lift the house where they'd lived since 2004, and build a new downstairs level and deck.

"We were told it would be a four-month job, but it just kept dragging on," he said.

"We're not experts, but we noticed things which made us suspicious and each time we asked questions, we seemed to be dismissed."

Mrs Hall said tensions boiled over when the couple refused to pay the last instalment of $18,000 in early 2019 because the builder had failed to rectify "a long list of defects given to the builder".

"One day we turned up at the house to find the builder changing the locks and we were banned from the site - we couldn't believe it," she said.

"Our dealings with the QBCC have been an absolute disaster. To us, it seemed like the goal posts kept getting moved regarding possible enforcement action - which should be clear cut under the Building Code."

After the QBCC closed their case - without telling them - the Halls lodged a complaint which they say was ignored for more than six months. And despite making 13 requests, they say the QBCC has refused to inspect their house.

Their matter is now being fought in the courts, where the Halls are involved in separate Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) disputes with the builder and the QBCC.

When will Mick Di Brenni ever learn that he gets paid $327,775 a year - excluding super and perks - to deal with these issues?

Originally published as $450k reno dispute leaves family of five living in caravan park