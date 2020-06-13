Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of throwing molotov cocktails at his former partner and her new boyfriend’s vehicles, doing about $45,000 worth of damage, has been refused bail.
A man accused of throwing molotov cocktails at his former partner and her new boyfriend’s vehicles, doing about $45,000 worth of damage, has been refused bail.
Crime

$45K in car damage from alleged molotov cocktail attack

by Kay Dibben
13th Jun 2020 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of throwing a molotov cocktail that damaged the cars of his ex-partner and her new boyfriend has been refused bail.

Corey James Hartas of Burpengary appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today on two arson charges.

A bottle of petrol thrown onto the driveway of Hartas's ex-partner's home ignited and set fire to two cars parked there, the court was told.

A police prosecutor said about $45,000 worth of damage was caused to the cars, with Hartas's ex-partner's car destroyed and the other car seriously damaged.

The prosecutor said when Hartas was first interviewed by police he denied even knowing his ex-girlfriend.

The court was told he only made full admissions to the offences after being shown phone and photographic evidence.

The court heard Hartas had been drinking alcohol before he allegedly set fire to the cars.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle. Brassington said if convicted of the arson offences it was likely he would face a substantial term of imprisonment.

Hartas, who appeared via video link from Pine Rivers Magistrate Court, said: "I've made a terrible mistake."

Hartas's lawyer asked that he be granted bail, given he had no previous convictions and he could spend more than 12 months in custody before his case was dealt with.

Ms Brassington said they were serious offences and she decided there was an unacceptable risk of Hartas reoffending and endangering others.

Mr Hartas has not entered a plea.

She refused bail and adjourned the case until July 6.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as $45K in car damage from alleged molotov cocktail attack

court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        premium_icon Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        News Police are asking for motorists who might have witnessed the Friday afternoon crash, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward with information to assist police...

        New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        premium_icon New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        News Cockscomb is open to all retired and serving members of our defence forces and...

        Rider takes off from police and paramedics after road crash

        premium_icon Rider takes off from police and paramedics after road crash

        News It is believed the male was in the ambulance and escaped from the vehicle

        Future is bright for CQ thanks to the Valeria coal mine

        premium_icon Future is bright for CQ thanks to the Valeria coal mine

        News A future employment bonaza will come for this region once this big mining project...