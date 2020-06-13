A man accused of throwing molotov cocktails at his former partner and her new boyfriend’s vehicles, doing about $45,000 worth of damage, has been refused bail.

Corey James Hartas of Burpengary appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today on two arson charges.

A bottle of petrol thrown onto the driveway of Hartas's ex-partner's home ignited and set fire to two cars parked there, the court was told.

A police prosecutor said about $45,000 worth of damage was caused to the cars, with Hartas's ex-partner's car destroyed and the other car seriously damaged.

The prosecutor said when Hartas was first interviewed by police he denied even knowing his ex-girlfriend.

The court was told he only made full admissions to the offences after being shown phone and photographic evidence.

The court heard Hartas had been drinking alcohol before he allegedly set fire to the cars.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle. Brassington said if convicted of the arson offences it was likely he would face a substantial term of imprisonment.

Hartas, who appeared via video link from Pine Rivers Magistrate Court, said: "I've made a terrible mistake."

Hartas's lawyer asked that he be granted bail, given he had no previous convictions and he could spend more than 12 months in custody before his case was dealt with.

Ms Brassington said they were serious offences and she decided there was an unacceptable risk of Hartas reoffending and endangering others.

Mr Hartas has not entered a plea.

She refused bail and adjourned the case until July 6.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as $45K in car damage from alleged molotov cocktail attack