$45m up for grabs this week

Australians could win big this week thanks to Lotto.

Australians could win big this week thanks to Lotto.

The back-to-school lottery draw starts tonight with $5 million in winnings available in the Oz Lotto draw.

The chances to win continue on Thursday's with the $40 million Powerball, which is already drawing attention online.

However potential winners should consult their Chinese Zodiac signs before buying a ticket.

According to Powerball's data, players born in the year of the Rat have landed the most division one wins.

2020 is the year of the Rat and it is also the zodiac sign for people born in the years 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984 and 1996.

According to the zodiac tradition, people with the Rat sign enjoy saving and collecting, and are optimistic and energetic.

People born in the year of the Rat won the Lotto 43 times last year.

Bronwyn Spencer, spokeswoman for Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, said the data from more than 400 registered division-one winners suggested the Rat's optimism may be behind the wins.

"While we can't say for sure why Rat sign players had such a winning streak, it may be because their optimistic and energetic nature encourages them to dream of that life-changing win," she said.

The year of the Goat and Dragon also recorded high wins while those of the Snake and Dog have had the least wins in 2019.

However Ms Spencer was keen to stress that Zodiac signs do not actually impact the lucky draws on this week.

"Whatever your Chinese Zodiac sign is, it's important to remember that lottery games are entertaining games of chance and every number on your ticket has an equal chance of being drawn, no matter what year you were born in," she said.

Last year The Lott, released the findings of a new survey of more than 100 previous division-one winners.

It found most winners celebrated by investing, helping out loved ones and buying a house.

"Each year, we crown about 400 division-one winners across our lottery games," Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said.

"Many of these only discover their good fortune after we make contact with them and break that life-changing news they've won the big one.

"Not surprisingly, many division-one winners are stunned by the revelation and describe that winning feeling as one of complete and utter disbelief."

Most winners of Australian lotto use it to safeguard against the future.

More than 70 per cent of winners invested money for the future, 55 per cent helped family and friends, 54 per cent paid off their mortgage and 35 per cent bought a new car.

A further 22 per cent donated to charity, while 20 per cent bought a new house and went on a holiday.

Another 15 per cent retired and 10 per cent got a new job or reduced their hours to part time, while 10 per cent paid off their loved ones' mortgages, and just 1 per cent started a new business.

So far, Australia's biggest-ever lottery winner was a Sydney mum who claimed a $107,575,649.08 Powerball prize last January.

At the time, the healthcare worker made headlines for her staggering win - but also for her promise to stick with her healthcare job.

"I don't understand - is this actually real?" she said after being notified of her win by lottery officials.

"I don't believe it. I don't believe it. Is this a trick?

"Oh my god. That is just so much money."

She said she had no intentions of giving up work.

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to me," she said.