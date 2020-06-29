46-year-old learner driver charged
A 43-YEAR-OLD learner driver was caught driving unaccompanied in Gympie on Saturday.
The woman was driving a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara when she was pulled over on Cootharaba Rd, Gympie police senior constable Deb Page said.
She was not displaying L plates and was the only person in the car, she said.
The woman was fined $213 and lost two demerit points causing her to lose her licence.