48 charges, 800 pulled over in sweeping police blitz

School holiday campers have been put on notice with almost 50 motorists charged and 800 pulled over in a targeted weekend police blitz on unlawful driving at Noosa North Shore region.

School holiday campers have been put on notice with almost 50 motorists charged and 800 pulled over in a targeted weekend police blitz on unlawful driving at Noosa North Shore region.

Holidaymakers have been put on notice with 50 charges and 800 pulled over in a targeted police blitz on unlawful driving in the Teewah Beach region.

More than 800 motorists were pulled over for random breath tests at the weekend, with sites set-up along Leisha Track, Rainbow Lagoon, Double Island Point and Teewah Beach.

A total of 48 motorists were charged for a range of offences, including drink and drug driving, speeding and street checks.

Noosa Heads police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said it was a targeted blitz to get the message across for the start of the holiday rush.

"We had tactical crime squad and the traffic branch up there to get the message out there," Snr Sgt Carroll said.

Saturday's static site on Leisha Track resulted in 376 motorists pulled over for random breath tests.

Noosa Police officers safely rescuing a turtle from the beach which was in danger of the Teewah Beach bushfires.

Of those, three people were ordered to undertake drug diversion, one busted for drug driving, three for street checks, and 17 traffic infringement notices issued.

One motorist was also caught speeding along Teewah Beach and issued with an infringement notice.

On Sunday at Teewah and Rainbow Lagoon, mobile patrols pulled over 451 motorists for random breath tests.

Two motorists returned positive readings, one was busted for drug driving, nine for street checks and 11 traffic infringement notices issued.

Snr Sgt Carroll said Teewah Beach camping area remains closed following the bushfire events of two weeks ago.

Officers also rescued a turtle in danger of the bushfires, safely back into water.