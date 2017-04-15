48 hours across CQ: What's going on

Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Glinda in Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Wicked.

8AM:

Stan Alberts Shield indigenous cricket carnival, Cawarral Recreation Reserve.

8.30AM - 5.30PM:

Capricorn Caves hourly tours. Free entry for kids over Easter. Hourly tours from 9am to 4pm.

9AM:

Warba Wangaranya Rugby League Carnival, Browne Park; admission $5 adults, pensioners and children under 17 free.

9.30AM:

Easter Service at Cathedral of Praise. Guest Speaker Pastor Marc Ilgen from Cape Town, South Africa.

10AM - 2PM:

Easter eggstravaganza at the Crazy Joker. Free easter egg hunt, colouring in, craft, chicken and rabbit hunt, raffles, guessing comp, cookie decorating, face painting and baked treats.

10AM to 9PM:

Western On Ice | Ice Skating is open daily until Sunday 16th April. Purchase tickets online before 9am each morning to save. $15 online or $20 at the door - http://bit.ly/WesternOnIce-

1.30PM:

Wicked, Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111.

2PM:

Easter at the Speedway 2017 at Rockhampton Showgrounds. V8 Dirt Modified Australian Title, Junior Sedan Piston Cup, Modified Sedans, Street Stocks. Gates open at 2pm Racing Action from 5pm. Crazy kids party from 4pm to 5pm. Driver meet and greet Saturday from 9am. Entry Prices include 2 Night Superpass Adults - $40. Family $60 (2 Adults, Up to 4kids), Adults $25, Seniors $20, Children $15, Under 5yrs Free.

6PM:

Easter Service at Cathedral of Praise. Guest Speaker Pastor Marc Ilgen from Cape Town, South Africa.

6PM:

Easter Vigil at St Luke's, Rundle Street, Wandal.

6.30PM:

Easter Church Service at Anglican Church. Easter Vigil at St Paul's Cathedral, William Street.

7PM:

Easter Vigil at St James', Housden Place, Taranaganba.

7.30PM:

Aaron Simons, Gracemere Hotel.

7.30PM:

Wicked, Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111.

8PM:

Sonic PLayground, Rocky Glen Hotel.

TOMORROW

7.30AM:

Eucharist of Easter Day at St Paul's Cathedral, William Street.

7.30AM - 9.30AM:

Easter Day Service at All Saints Community, Simpson Street, North Rockhampton.

7.30AM:

Easter Day service at St James', Housden Place, Taranganba.

8AM:

Stan Alberts Shield indigenous cricket carnival, Cawarral Recreation Reserve.

8AM - 12PM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. There will be a Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer. They are held on every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls. For info, phone Madonna 0419 848 005.

8AM:

Easter Church Service at Bushley Uniting Church.

8.30AM:

Easter Day service at St Luke's Rundle St, Wandal.

8.30AM:

Easter Church Service at the North Rockhampton Uniting Church, 321 Berserker Street.

8.30AM:

Easter day service at Chris Church, corner of Archer and Hunter Street, Emu Park.

8.30AM - 5.30PM:

Capricorn Caves hourly tours. Free entry for kids over Easter. Hourly tours from 9am to 4pm.

9AM:

Easter Day service at St James', Housden Place, Taranganba.

9AM:

Warba Wangaranya Rugby League Carnival, Browne Park; admission $5 adults, pensioners and children under 17 free.

9AM:

Easter Church Service at South Rockhampton Uniting Church, 312 Campbell Street.

9.30AM:

Family Eucharist at the St Paul's Cathedral, William Street.

9.30AM:

Easter Day service at St Andrew's, Barry Street, Gracemere.

9.30AM:

Combined Easter Service at Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle, Norman Gardens.

9.30AM:

Easter Service at Cathedral of Praise. Guest Speaker Pastor Marc Ilgen from Cape Town, South Africa.

10AM:

Easter Church Service at Mount Morgan Uniting Church, East Street.

10AM to 9PM:

5PM:

Twilight Yoga at Col Brown Park, Victoria Parade, Rockhampton. Cost is a donation, which will support charities close to your instructors heart. To book phone Tracey on 0427 038 057.

2PM:

Easter at the Speedway 2017 at Rockhampton Showgrounds. V8 Dirt Modified Australian Title. Sunday night includes V8 Dirt Modifieds, Junior Sedan Piston Cup, AMCA Nationals, Super Stockers, Street Stocks and Ramp Racing. Crazy kids party from 4pm to 5pm. Entry Prices include Family $60 (2 Adults, Up to 4kids), Adults $25, Seniors $20, Children $15, Under 5yrs Free.

6PM:

Rockhampton Cyclones v Gladstone Power pre-season trial, Hegvold Stadium

6PM:

Easter Service at Cathedral of Praise. Guest Speaker Pastor Marc Ilgen from Cape Town, South Africa.

7.30PM:

Easter Church Service at South Rockhampton Uniting Church, 312 Campbell