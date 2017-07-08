48 hours across the CQ region

NAIDOC WEEK: Join the final celebrations of NAIDOC Week this weekend including the March and NAIDOC Ball Saturday night. Pictured are NAIDOC entrants Renae Mitchell, Nikeytah Hill ,LeLarnie Hatfield, Davina Toby, Hayley Doyle and Jordan Young

TODAY:

9AM:

Emu Park United Gospel Family Gathering at Bell Park Emu Park. Phone Evan 0402 339 069.

10AM:

ROCKHAMPTON Annual Stamp Fair at the Frenchville Sports Club.

10AM:

Dads read at the Rockhampton Regional Library.

Dads Read aims to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of fathers and families reading with their children, particularly in their early developmental years. Join in free, fun, Dads Read storytime events and activities to encourage dads to get reading with their children.

Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum. Special activities held today. $5.50 per person.

10AM:

NAIDOC Week at Bell Park Emu Park.

Assemble at Singing Ship for symbolic march.

12pm Bell Park NAIDOC festival begins! Smoking ceremony, Welcome to Country, Guest Speakers, Dancers, Artists, Displays, Kupa-Mari, Sausage Sizzle, Primary School Indigenous Achievement Awards. Transport available - call Aunty Sally - 0439 745 641

11.30AM:

Talisman Saber Open Day at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Parking is available at the Rockhampton High School oval. This is your chance to get up close to a vast display of military equipment.

Enjoy the opportunity to talk with US and Australian Defence Force personnel.

Food and drinks available for sale.

A great afternoon out for the whole family with entertainment provided by the Australian Army Band Brisbane. Cost $2. Phone 1300 225 577.

2PM:

QCWA Wandal Branch cent sale in the hall on Wandal Road. Good prizes and free afternoon tea.

2PM:

Australian Red Cross Rockhampton Branch afternoon tea at St Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, Rockhampton. Cost $10. Entertainment, lucky door, major raffle, money board. Phone 4927 3080.

6PM:

NAIDOC Annual Ball. Doors open at 6pm for 6.30pm start at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Cost $55 per person. Phone Kadie 4920 0016.

TOMORROW:

8AM:

Heritage Village Markets. Entry is $2 per person with under 14 year olds free.

Rides on vintage vehicles cost $3.

Closed in shoes are required for the rides. Browse the stalls for a special gift, view the heritage displays and take a ride in one of the heritage vehicles.

The Heritage Village markets are well known for providing a wide range of local arts, crafts and fresh produce.

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

10AM:

School holiday fun at Archer Park Rail Museum.

Special activities held today. $5.50 per person.

Explore the C17 Steam Loco, climb aboard restored passenger carriages, change the signals, use the antique phones and other fun activities.

4PM:

Messy Church Meets at St Andrew's Uniting Church, Lorikeet Avenue.