48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

ACTION-PACKED WEEKEND: The Rockhampton River Festival runs from July 14 to 16.

TODAY:

8AM:

Round 6 of the 2017 CQ Motocross Titles, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

9AM:

The Historic Motorcycle Show at the Military Museum, Archer Street. The show will display motorcycles from the 1920's to 1987 in the quadrangle at the Military Museum where they will be grouped according to the years of major military conflicts.

10AM:

Rockhampton River Festival. Check out our full program in paper today or phone 1300 22 55 77 / https://www.rockhampton-riverfestival.com.au/.

10AM:

Adelaide Park Rural Fire Brigade Open Day at the Fire Shed, Adelaide Park Road. Open day to celebrate the 60th Birthday of our Fire Brigade. Rural Fire Fighting Equipment demonstrations. 'lil Squirts' fire truck for the kids. Sausage sizzle. Cake cutting (11am). This is a free event.

12.30PM:

The Gracemere Branch of the Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League Qld Inc is holding a Cent Sale and Fashion Parade at the Waraburra School Hall, Gracemere. Phone 4933 3868 or 4933 3516.

1PM:

Bush Balladeer, singer songwriter and recording artist Bruce Lavender will be performing in concert at St Mary's Hall. Cost $15 and afternoon tea available for $3. Phone 4927 7282.

2.30PM:

Yeppoon Seagulls Ladies Day at Webb Park. $10 entry. Complimentary glass of champagne, finger food and three great games of football, great prizes. Proceeds to go to Prostate Cancer. Phone Bindi 4939 5599.

5PM:

MEM Handlebar Heroes Speedway Bike Spectacular, Rockhampton Showgrounds

7.30PM

: Yeppoon Choral Society Inc presents Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella at Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets available outside the Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy or Emu Park Post Office. Cost $24 adults, $20 pensioners and school students. Visit www.yeppoonchoral.org.

SUNDAY:

8AM:

EMU Park Markets at Bell Park. Biggest and best markets on the coast. More than 100 stalls including fruit and vegetables, homewares, plants, arts and crafts, nic-nacks, books, food and coffee.

8AM:

Round 6 of the 2017 CQ Motocross Titles, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

9AM:

Rockhampton River Festival. Check out our full program in paper today or phone 1300 22 55 77 / https://www.rockhampton-riverfestival.com.au/.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

2PM:

2017 Canal Creek Memorial Service at the Canal Creek War Memorial. The service is in memory of the 31 United States and Australian Armed Services and support personnel who died at the site on 19 December 1943 in the crash of a Douglas C-47 Aircraft. Phone 4913 5000 for more information.

ROCKHAMPTON RIVER FESTIVAL PROGRAM

TODAY

ALL DAY:

Smile with mother nature in Quay Lane

ALL DAY:

Behind the curtain in Quay Lane

ALL DAY:

Roving Characters at the Festival

ALL DAY:

Mama's Girl in Quay Street

ALL DAY:

Drawn to life between Quay Street and Quay Lane.

ALL DAY:

Postal service

ALL DAY:

Photobooth

ALL DAY:

Pop-up shops

10AM:

City Brass Band, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

10AM:

Pop up barber at the Pallet Village

10AM:

Yoga at Pallet Village

10AM:

Carriage Obscura in William and East Street

10AM:

Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

10AM:

Embroidery workshops between Quay Street and Quay Lane.

10AM:

Dance, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

10AM:

The Haberdashery behind Denham Street

10AM:

News prints and paste ups in Quay Lane.

10AM:

Create your future in light in Quay Street

10AM:

Strum, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

11AM:

Junkyard Beats + Workshop, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

11AM:

Tony Cook, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

12PM:

Dance, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

12PM:

Chris Schick, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

12PM:

Spiegelzelt: Soiree Musicale with Luncheon

12PM:

Silky Fuzz, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

1PM:

Black Bird Hum, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

1PM:

Blutopia, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

12PM:

Straycutter, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

2PM:

Mitch King, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

2PM:

Olivia Ruth, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

2PM:

Strum, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

12PM:

Taleisha Harris, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

3PM:

Black Bird Hum, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

3PM:

Weathered, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

3PM:

Spiegelzelt: Flapper headband workshop

3PM:

Silky Fuzz, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

3PM:

Tucky, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

4PM:

Blutopia, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

4PM:

Outside the Academy, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

5PM:

TND, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

5PM:

Olivia Ruth, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

5PM:

Sax Ensemble, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

5PM:

Spiegelzelt: The early years

5PM:

Riley Jones, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

6PM:

Junkyard Beats, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

6PM:

Brass Ensemble, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

6PM:

Mixed Pallet Restaurant at Pallet Village.

6PM:

Stomp City, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

6PM:

Family short film in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

6.30PM:

Gatsby Soiree at Customs House

2PM:

Weathered, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

7PM:

Woollam Construction fireworks display, Rockhampton River Festival

7PM:

Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

7.30PM:

Spiegelesque, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

8PM:

Black Bird Hum, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

8PM:

Silky Fuzz, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

8PM:

Chris Schick, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

8PM:

Adult content short film in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

12PM:

Taleisha Harris, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

9PM:

Blutopia, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

9PM:

Mitch King, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

9PM:

Ben Beasley, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

9PM:

Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

12PM:

Kendall Layt, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

10PM:

Tony Cook, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

10PM:

Outside the Academy, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

10PM:

Taleisha Harris, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

12PM:

Stomp City, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

10PM:

Spiegelesque, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

10PM:

Boogie Nights, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

SUNDAY

ALL DAY:

Smile with mother nature in Quay Lane

ALL DAY:

Behind the curtain in Quay Lane

ALL DAY:

Roving Characters at the Festival

ALL DAY:

Mama's Girl in Quay Street

ALL DAY:

Drawn to life between Quay Street and Quay Lane.

ALL DAY:

Postal service in Pallet Village

ALL DAY:

Photobooth in Pallet Village

ALL DAY:

Pop-up shops in Pallet Village

ALL DAY:

Library in Pallet Village

10AM:

Carriage Obscura in William and East Street

10AM:

Rocky Icons Film Loop in the Rumbus Room (Quay Street)

10AM:

Embriodery workshops between Quay Street and Quay Lane.

10PM:

The Haberdashery behind Denham Street

10AM:

News prints and paste ups in Quay Lane.

10AM:

Create your future in light in Quay Street

10AM:

Yoga at Pallet Village

10AM:

Weathered, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

10AM:

Riley Jones, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

10AM:

Stomp City, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

10AM:

Wille Nelson's Love Child, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

11AM:

Strum, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

11AM:

Straycutter, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

11AM:

Lachlan Plant, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

11AM:

Kendall Layt, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

11AM:

Performance workshop, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

12PM:

Silky Fuzz, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

12PM:

Outside the Academy, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

12PM:

Stomp City, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

12PM:

Riley Jones, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

1PM:

Black Bird Hum, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

1PM:

3 Legged Devils, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

1PM:

Sax Ensemble, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

2PM:

The Kermond 3 Gen Show, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

2PM:

Women in Docs, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

2PM:

The Short Fall, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

2PM:

Strum, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

2PM:

Stomp City, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

3PM:

TND, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

3PM:

Weathered, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

3PM:

Brass Ensemble, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

2PM:

Lachlan Plant, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 2

4PM:

The Short Fall, Rockhampton River Festival, Riverside Stage

4PM:

Women in Docs, Rockhampton River Festival, Pallet Stage

4PM:

Ben Beasley, Rockhampton River Festival, Cube on Quay 1

4PM:

Family Short Film at Pallet Village in teh Rumpus Room.

5PM:

Spiegelesque, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt

8PM:

The Vaudevillians, Rockhampton River Festival, Spiegelzelt