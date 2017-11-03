48 hours across the region

The 3rd annual Super Sedan Summer Slam speedway event is on this weekend at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The 3rd annual Super Sedan Summer Slam speedway event is on this weekend at the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Chris Ison ROK291115cspeed8

TOMORROW:

8.30AM - 12.30PM:

Breastfeeding Education Class run by qualified ABA counsellors and community educators. Cost $20 for current members or $90 ($75 concession). Phone 4936 1719 or email abarockycapcoast@yahoo.com.au

8AM - 12PM:

Gracemere Lions Market and Carboot Sale in Lawrie Street. A variety of stall holders including Handmade crafts, Pottery, Children's Clothes, Jewellery, Bric-a-brac, Plants, Fresh Fruit & Vegies and a whole lot more. Phone 493.31165 for information and stall bookings.

8

.30AM:

Royal Flying Doctor Service Rockhampton Volunteer Auxiliary Market Day Stall outside The Good Guys at Redhill Homemakers Centre. Home-made cooking, preserves, craft on sale.

9AM - 4.30PM:

International Games Day at Rockhampton Regional Library. Free event. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM - 1PM:

Journey into Mixed Media and Collage Art Workshop with Peta Lloyd at Emu Park Art Gallery. Be prepared for unexpected discoveries while playing with a bunch of techniques such as: clingwrap texture, tape transfer, collage, mark making with walnut ink, pens and crayons, printing with stencils and foam stamps. Cost $35. Phone 0407 882 455.

10AM - 5.30PM:

Yeppoon Turf Club November 4th Race Meeting at Yeppoon Turf Club. Adults $10.00; Pensioners $5.00; Children under 18 Free. Call for marquee or table bookings - Gary 0417 899 139 or Mary 0417 078 370.

11AM - 10PM:

Emu Park Lions Club 33rd annual OKTOBERFEST at Bell Park Emu Park. Adults $15 or Pre-purchase for $12 at Emu Park PO Ages 15-18 years $5 Under 15 years Free. Visit hhtp://www.emuparkoktoberfest.com.

1PM:

One of Australia's leading Guitarist Lindsay Butler, Queen of song Shaza Leigh, Queen of Piano Peggy Gilchrist and Bush Balladeer Ashley Cook perform at St. Mary's Hall, Nobbs Street, North Rockhampton. Cost $25. Afternoon Tea available $3. Bookings: Ailsa 49277282.

2PM:

CWA Cent Sale and branch meeting at their hall in Rundal Street, Wandal Road.

2PM - 4PM:

Lively Knitting & Crochet Clubs at Gracemere Library. Free entry. Phone 4936 8043.

2PM:

Rumble on the Reef at Great Keppel Island. The best from North Queensland (Trent Clarke/Rockhampton ISA) has joined forces with the best from South East Queensland (Shanon Zunker/Vball in Paradise) to deliver a Beach Volleyball event like no other. Phone 0408 063 040

3PM:

Rocky Speedway 3rd annual Super Sedan Summer Slam at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Racing action from 4pm. Super Sedan Summer Slam Brims Concrete Qld Super Sedan Series Round 2Adults $25, Seniors/Students $20, Children 5-15yrs $15, Under 5yrs Free. Family (2xAdults, up to 4 kids) $60

6PM:

Pink Tribute Band at the Rockhampton Riverbank. Free entry. Victoria Tavern's container bars, food market alley and Pink tribute show. Phone 0418 720 774.

6PM:

Play School 50th anniversary exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima are heading to Rockhampton Art Gallery as part of a celebratory exhibition to commemorate the 50th birthday of the much-loved Australian television program, Play School. Ticket prices for Friends members are $10 each and for non-members $35. The special offer is non-members will also get a year-long membership with the Friends included in their ticket, normally valued at $25. Exhibition will run until January 28.

6.30PM:

Allstorts Open Mic at Saleyards Distillery. Allsorts gives new performers a place to take their first steps on stage, and provides more experienced entertainers an outlet to experiment and test work in progress.

7.30PM:

Old time/new vogue dance at Cawarral Community Hall. Cost $8. Phone 4935 4866.

7.30PM:

Opera in the Caves at Capricorn Caves. Cost $49 - $85. Visit www.undergroundopera.com.au for more information and tickets.

SUNDAY:

7AM - 10AM:

Rockhampton Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street.

8AM:

Fig Tree Markets at Yeppoon.

8AM - 12PM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

9AM:

Bendigo Bank Charity Golf Day at North Rockhampton Golf Club. Proceeds going to Capricorn Animal Aid. Cost $60 per buggy of two. Tickets available at Berdigo Branch Stockland Rockhampton or phone 4922 3666.

9AM:

Neurofibromatosis Fundraiser Walk at Frenchville Walking Track. Donations towards NF. Contact Kate 0419 741 052.

9AM:

Adoption Day at Pet Stock Rockhampton. CAA Adoption days are an opportunity for the community to come and meet a selection of our amazing foster dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption!

9.15AM - 10.30AM:

Yoga in the Botanic Gardens behind the Tearooms. Phone 0413 106 857.

10AM - 2PM:

CHRS Community Open Day at RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service. Cost is free. View the new twin bay hangar facility, sit in the chopper, and talk to our team of crew, staff and volunteers to understand the importance of a Rescue Chopper in our region. Phone 4922 9093.

10AM - 2PM:

Tsunami and Storm Surge Information Day at Bell Park (Skate Park end). Free entry. Phone 4913 5000.

10AM - 2PM:

The Mt Chalmers History Centre will be open. Free entry - donations appreciated. Phone 4934 4293.

1PM - 4PM:

Trains In The Park Family fun for all ages. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt Park. Enclosed footwear must be worn to ride the trains.

3PM:

Opera in the Caves at Capricorn Caves. Cost $49 - $85. Visit www.undergroundopera.com.au for more information and tickets.

5.30PM - 6.30PM:

Twilight Yoga at Col Brown Park. Your generous donation will be passed on to First Step Himalaya, who are rebuiding schools and training centres in the earthquake devastated areas of Nepal if Tracey is teaching.