48 hours across the region

Rockhampton's East Street will light up for the CBD Christmas Fair this weekend. Pictured are Oliver Hill, Mia Hill and MaKenzie Paull at the Christmas Fair on East St last year.

Rockhampton's East Street will light up for the CBD Christmas Fair this weekend. Pictured are Oliver Hill, Mia Hill and MaKenzie Paull at the Christmas Fair on East St last year. Trinette Stevens

TODAY:

6AM:

YEPPOON Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Great variety of stalls. Phone 49397976.

8AM:

THE Rockhampton Handmade Expo Market presents their Christmas Market Day at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

8AM:

ROCKHAMPTON Come and Try Waterski at the Ski Gardens Road, Rockhampton. First set is free, all sets after that are $10 each. Call Rob Mitchell on 0412331804 to book your set or for more information.

10AM:

CHESTNUT Avenue Open Day at Crestwood Land, Rockhampton. Free sausage sizzle and agent on site from 10am to 4pm.

10AM:

SANTA arrives at City Centre Plaza. Santa will arrive in a mini fire engine thanks to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES Rockhampton. Meet Blazer the Firefighter and Santa's Helpers from EPIC Studios Australia as they perform and walk Santa to his throne. CQ Funky Faces will be here too with free face painting in front of Coles from 10:30am to 1:30pm.

1PM:

ARTS in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Zoo. Bookings are essential; visit wwwrock-

hamptontickets.com.au/-

event/5272.

1PM:

LIVE Pastel Demonstration by Lyn Diefenchbach (artist) at 8 Normanby Street Yeppoon.

1PM:

ROCKY Instincts Cultural Skills Workshops. The workshops aims to link the participants back to cultural skills from a range of cultures including Australian Aboriginal, European, Asian and many more. Phone Jessie Conway 0407792792. Free event.

2PM:

QCWA Wandal Branch will hold their Christmas cent sale in their hall on Wandal Road.

2PM:

SHEEP and goat auction at the Rockhampton Heritage Village. Register to bid at 1pm.

3PM:

OLD bikes at the Workshop. Come on down and see some of Rockhampton's best classics and meet the people behind them. Street food, crepes, live music and good times for all to enjoy. This is a gold coin event.

4.30PM:

EDENBROOK Santa Pet Photos. Bring along your pet to this year's Santa Pet Photos at Edenbrook Park. Stay on afterwards for the Outdoor Christmas Movie Night.

5PM:

CAROLS under the Starz at Mabel Edmund Park, Keppel Sands. Two-course meal, bar, live music and Santa.

5PM:

ROCKY Instincts Cultural Skills Workshops. The workshops aims to link the participants back to cultural skills from a range of cultures including Australian Aboriginal, European, Asian and many more. Phone Jessie Conway 0407792792. Free event

5PM:

CBD Christmas Fair in East Street. Lighting of the Christmas tree, food, drinks, stalls, entertainment, rides, face painting and balloons.

5.30PM:

OUTDOOR Christmas Movie Night at Edenbrook Estate, Rockhampton. BYO picnic rug. Afternoon of Santa photos, face painting, jumping castles.

6.30PM:

ALLSORTS Open Mic at the Saleyards Distillery, Gladstone Road.

7PM:

KARAOKE Competition at Yeppoon RSL. Runs each Saturday night from 7pm - final being held Saturday, December 16.

7PM:

CATHEDRAL of Praise 2017 Christmas Musical All for One at the Cathedral of Praise Church auditorium. Phone 49200700 for more information.

TOMORROW:

7AM:

ROCKHAMPTON Mt Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street Clubhouse. Lions Christmas Cakes also available. Money raised stays in the local community.

8AM:

THE Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton.

9AM:

ARCHER Park Rail Museum will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram and bring the family along to look through carriages and steam and diesel engines.

9AM:

Adoption Day at Pet Stock Rockhampton. Come and meet a selection of our amazing foster dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. Interested in foster caring or volunteering?

1PM:

TRAINS in the Park, corner of Campbell and Cambridge Streets. Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive at Leichhardt park. Enclose Footwear must be worn.

4PM:

CATHEDRAL of Praise 2017 Christmas Musical All for One at the Cathedral of Praise Church auditorium.

6.30PM:

CAROLS by Candlelight at Bell Park, Emu Park. Food, hot drinks, soft drinks and the traditional Lions cake will be available for purchase on the night.

7PM:

CATHEDRAL of Praise 2017 Christmas Musical All for One at the Cathedral of Praise Church auditorium.

7.30PM:

A CHRISTMAS Mousical at South Rockhampton Uniting Church, 312 Campbell Street. Phone 49226414 for more information.