48 hours across the region

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Great variety of stalls.

8AM:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets in The Strand Hotel carpark on Queen Street Yeppoon.

9AM:

Kitten Adoption Day @ Pet Stock. Adoption fee for kittens $180 from Capricorn Animal Aid.

9.30AM:

Christmas Wreath Workshops at Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals. Cost $85 per person. Contact 0439 860 022.

9.30PM:

Livin Beach Volley Ball Charity Day at Indoor Sports Arena, Rockhampton. The event organised to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. Book a team: visit www.livin.org.

10AM:

Roll Up! Caravan of Curiosities Sale at the Walter Reid Cultural Arts Centre.

10AM:

Kids Paint Classes at Inspirex Art Rockhampton. Cost $25 per person. Phone 0427 934 841.

11AM:

2017 Summer Solstice Cathedral Tour at the Capricorn Caves. For more information visit www.capricorncaves.com.au.

1PM:

Arts in the Park (Clay) At the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Visit https://rockhamptontickets.com.au/event/5274.

1PM:

Yeppoon Skate Park Re-opening at Appleton Park. Free event. Competition Registration from 10am - 11am, Skateboarding Heats from 11am - 1.30pm Under 12, 16s, Open Skateboard Finals under 12, 16, opens from 3pm onwards Chameleon Skateboarding Demonstrations on the day.

2PM:

Sketching Classes - all abilities at InspirexArt Rockhampton.

4PM:

Xmas Barbecue at the Rockhampton Aero Club.

4PM:

3rd Annual Kids Day at the Speedway at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost $25 adults, $20 seniors and students, 15-years and under free (when accompanied by an adult).Amusement rides, multiple food and beverage vendors, fully licensed bar.

5.30PM:

Family Carnival at Stapleton Park. Amusement rides, food and fun for the whole family.

6.30PM:

XMAS Bull Ride at the Great Western Hotel.

8.30PM:

Crowned Ruckus Presents Another End of the World Tour at the Lion Leigh Tavern featuring Psychosphere, Affinity Minus Perfection and the Enchiridion. $10 per person. 18+ event.

SUNDAY:

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

8AM:

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park.

9AM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

9AM:

Santa photos at Yeppoon Central.

9.30AM:

Christmas Carols Service at 360 Church, Yeppoon.

10AM:

Reid's Gallery and Gift Shop at the Walter Reid Community Arts Centre open for finding the perfect Christmas gift.

10AM:

Larren Bean, The Atrium, Tanby Garden Centre.

1PM:

Live on the Lawn - Sunday SEssions at The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.

1.30PM:

Christmas Country Hoe Down at the CDCMA Country Music Hall. Cost $15 per person. Featuring Keith Jamieson, Alisha Smith, Nell Carter, Cartlyn Jamieson and Stivie Finger. Phon 04277 731 088 to book.

2PM:

Adult Painting Classes at InspirexArt. Cost $35 per person. Phone 0427 934 841 to book.

2.30PM:

Piano Recital: Mozart, Janacek and Schumann at the Cathedral College. Gold coin donation at the door.

4.30PM:

Optus Movies Under the Stars at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Free event. The event will include two movies including the newly released Wonder, currently screening in cinemas.

6PM:

Lights of Chrsiotmas at the Cathedral College.

6PM:

Gypsy Grooves and Civeaway Circle at Yeppoon Community Development Centre. You are invited to come dressed as your inner Wild Gypsy Woman. This is a free event. Email yeppoonredtent@gmail.com for more information.

6.30PM:

Carols on the Lawn at Rockhampton Baptist.

6.45PM:

2017 RRR Christmas Light Run at Judds Park. Come dress in your best Christmas decorations for a 7 or 11km run around town to see the best lights on display.

7PM:

Richardson Road Xmas Lights. "The Furries" they will be handing out candy canes to all children.