What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold their first family fun day for the year

TOMORROW:

6AM:

Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.

6.30AM:

Super Saturday Sausage Sizzle at Kris's Coffee, Yeppoon.

7AM:

Plant sale at 7 Capricorn Highway (Gracemere). We will have citrus , mulberry , custard apples , stone fruit , lilly pillys , rare fruit trees , fruit trees , natives , passionfruit, pawpaw , landscape plants and heaps more .

8AM:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets at the Strand Hotel Car Park.

9AM:

Kindysport Come and Try Day at Hegvold Stadium. Bring your 2 to 5 year old along and have a go at the 12 sports we teach. Discover the massive range of inflatables that we use throughout the program. Go into the draw to Win a free term of Kindysport.

9AM:

Kadata 2018 sign on day at Katharine's Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts. specialise in a wide range of dance styles including RAD Classical ballet, Contemporary, Dance Acrobatics, All Boys Hip Hop Crews, Modern Jazz/Hip Hip Hop, Glenn Wood Tap,

9AM:

Dance class sign on day at Central Qld APDA Dance, Yeppoon. Recreational and Syllabus classes for girls and ladies from 3yrs old. Classes start Tuesday 23 January at Yeppoon Community Basketball Centre

9AM:

Runaways sign on day 2018 at Intersport Superstores, Rockhampton. Uniforms and merchandise available for purchase.

9.30AM:

NDIS LAC in Community: Your NDIS Questions Answered at Rockhampton Regional Library. Our LAC in Community events can help you get started with the NDIS, and learn more about taking control of your support and your future. Free event. Phone 4994 1600 or email rockhamptonlac-

@carersqld.asn.au.

10AM:

Puls8 2018 Open Day at Puls8 Studios Rockhampton.

10.30AM:

SBC Foundation Golf Day at Capricorn Resort, Yeppoon. Bus collection 9.30am Railway Hotel. 4 ball ambrose format. $60pp includes golf cart and BBQ lunch. Register with Michael (Hippy) O'Keeffee - tmokeeffe@bigpond.com

10AM:

January Weekend Opening Hours at Banana Shire Regional Art Gallery, Biloela. The Banana Shire Regional Art Gallery will open for weekend viewing hours on the 20th of January 2018. Current exhibitions. In Depth by Joanna Bone, and A Tribute to Modern Pioneers, a Banana Shire Council project. This will be the final day to view these exhibitions!

10AM:

Free back to school holiday crafts at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.

11AM - 4PM:

Cheese Toast Day at Sizzlers. The team will be cooking up free Cheese Toast for everyone to enjoy, with no purchase required. Sizzler staff will also be giving away balloons.

11AM:

Saturday race day at Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton.

11AM

:First shift workers cruise for 2018 at Parkhurst Town Centre. The first cruise for 2018 will be a coastal cruise from Rockhampton through Yeppoon then to to emu park for lunch then back to rocky via emu park road making a few stops on the way.

1PM:

Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Zoo. Arts in the Park provides a series of FREE workshops for our community. Recommended for ages 4+ and all minors under 18 must be supervised by a parent or carer.

2PM:

Summer reading club party at Rockhampton Regional Library. Come along to an afternoon of fun and free activities as we celebrate the top readers in our Summer Reading Club program. Play games such as Cucumber Race Face, Hula Hoop game, Super Hero Limbo, Amoeba Tag and Sweet Sucker. All ages welcome!

3PM:

Free fun Auslan/Signed English workshop at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Learn how to sign the song 'I am Australian' with Auslan and Combined English in a relaxed, fun workshop. Ideal for children of all ages and families! Come along and learn a beautiful song for Australia Day!

5PM:

Fashion Event at the Tango Room Cafe and Bar, Emu Park. A parade of a mini range of COTTON VILLAGE garments, selected for beauty, comfort and versatility in this climate, will be organised. A complimentary glass of wine and an olive will be offered on your arrival. Cheese platters will be available and drinks or beverages for sale as well. Phone Lyn on 4939 6445 to rsvp.

6PM:

CAPS Short Film Tour - Rockhampton at Rockhampton Riverfront. This is a free event. Welcome to CAPS Short Film Tour, where the best of Capricorn Film Festival 2017 screen outdoor for the first time in Rockhampton, at the beautiful Quay Street precedent. Licensed bar with selections of tapas available onsite from Headricks Lane.

SUNDAY:

8AM - 12PM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street.

8AM:

Emu Park Markets at Bell Park, Emu Park.

9AM - 1PM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton Come and have a ride on the Section Car between 10am-1pm. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9AM:

Scrapping Away 12 hour crop day at Walker Reid Community Arts Centre. Cost $20 with includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea. There are a large number of eating venues within walking distance of the Walter Reid Centre if you would like to purchase dinner.

10AM:

Frenchville netball Club 2018 Info Day at the Frenchville Sports Club.

10AM:

Big Bash Cricket at Glenmore Tavern.

1PM:

Summer Sundays - Live Music at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

6PM:

A.A. Ensemble (LIVE) at the Yeppoon Little Theatre. It's going to be a great night of original, local music (and a few covers) but it's also a fundraiser. Tickets will be available online and at the door.