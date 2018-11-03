48 hours across the region

FROCK UP: Catch all the track-side action at the Yeppoon Races today. Gates Open at noon. Courtney Carige and Lalena McKenna at a previous race day.

TODAY

6am:

Farmers' Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

7am:

are held on the first Saturday of the month. Conaghan Park, Lawrie Street.

We have a variety of stall holders from craft items, Bric-a-brac, jams and preserves, plants, fruit and vegetables, home made cooking, jewellery, honey, pottery and much more.

So come and pick up a bargain or two and have a chat to the Lions in the park, and try out one of our Bacon & Egg Burgers, sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee for sale, so see you for Breakfast in the Park.

8am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel carpark. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and women's clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, home wares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.

8am:

116 Rodboro St, Berserker, North Rockhampton. Funds raised will be put towards a Kia Carnival, which can be modified to meet cerebral palsy warrior Cooper Milner's needs.

9am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry $5, children 15 years and under are free.

10am:

BCC Rockhampton.

10am:

The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon.

NOON:

Yeppoon Turf Club. Millroy Dr. General admission $10. Categories for fashions are: Best Dressed Under 35, Best Dressed Over 35, Best Millinery, Best Dressed Male For Facebook. Gates open at noon. Phone 49302306 for more event information.

1pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. Kanaka Proud Cup 2018 Rockhampton v Mackay. First game starts at 1pm with the under-16/18 boys followed by the women's game at 2.20pm and men's game at 3.30pm.

2pm:

A Poetry Slam will be held at Gracemere Library. Poets are invited to register and share their poetry or sell books at this inaugural activity. Phone 4936 8043 to register for this event.

2pm:

is holding their monthly hoy and cent sale on Saturday, November 3, in the Wandal Road Hall at Jardine Park starting at 2pm.

All welcome and afternoon tea supplied.

5pm:

Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton. Cost: $35 adults, $25 children (up to 12 years).

6pm and 8pm:

The Heritage Village, 296 Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Adults $19.50 (includes steak and salad burger. Children $16 (includes sausage in a swag). Drinks on sale.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery, 62 Victoria Pde, Rockhampton. Cost: $30, $25 Friends of the Gallery.

6.30pm:

52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown, Rockhampton.

7pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

8am:

Merv Anderson Park (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek roundabout), Yeppoon.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, home-made bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out. Love to see you there.

8.30am:

Bouldercombe Trail Horse Riding Club. Free event.

9am:

in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse code table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

10am:

School St. Looking for something for all the family to do this Sunday?

Come along to the Mt Chalmers History Centre and view a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

Tuesday, November 6:

The Melbourne Cup Luncheon is hosted by Glenmore OES.

It will be held at the Rockhampton Pipe Band Hall on Tuesday, November 6.

Come along and enjoy the day, all are welcome.

Enjoy lunch for $15 a head at noon.

Doors open at 10.30am.

Cup sweeps, entertainment, lots of fun, proceeds from the day go to local charities.

For more information and bookings, please phone Sheila on 0422 269 247 or Jenni on 0408 627 363.

Or email Dorothy at lyndotmulder3@bigpond.com.

Bookings are essential for catering.

Sunday, November 11:

The Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

Get your tickets now at www.rockhamptontickets.

com.au.

Saturday, November 17: