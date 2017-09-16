48 hours across the Rockhampton and Cap Coast

FOOD HEAVEN: The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival provides the premier event for Central Queensland showcasing gourmet food and wine, local produce and the region's burgeoning hospitality and music scene.

TODAY

8AM:

Small Landholders Day at the Robert Schwarten Outdoor Pavilion. Rockhampton Region's Small Landholders Day is a chance to talk with experts, industry and government representatives on agricultural matters that impact small landholders. This is a free event. Phone 4932 9000.

8.30AM:

Market Day outside The Good Guys Redhill Homemakers Centre for Royal Flying Doctor Service Rockhampton Volunteer Auxiliary. Homemade cooking, preserves, craft on sale.

10AM:

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival. Capricorn Food and Wine provides the premier event for Central Queensland showcasing gourmet food and wine, local produce and the region's bourgeoning hospitality and music scene. Free concert, cooking demos, food and wine tastings, master classes, live music and Parrilla on Quay. $10 one day festival pass. For more information visit http://capricornfoodandwine.com.au/festival-guide/

MKR 2015 contestant Alex Ebert and his cooking partner compete in the Rocky Steady Cook-Off at the 2016 Capricorn Food & Wine Festival. Melanie Plane

10AM:

Bethesda Aged Care Plus Centre will hold a Spring Fete with jumping castle, craft sale, silent auction and entertainment. Donate or participate. Phone 4922 3229 or visit agedcareplus.salvos.org.au/walkathon-2017.

10AM:

Capitals Fantastic Calligraphy Workshop at Emu Park Art Gallery. Suitable for ages 16+. Maximum 8 participants. Learn how to make Fantastic Capitals that are vibrant with colour and movement. Cost is $80 per person - all materials and tools and light refreshments included. Phone 0407 882 455.

11AM:

Bunnings Warehouse Decking D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Warehouse Decking D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

1PM:

Life is a Cabaret Workshop with Babushka at the Yeppoon Town Hall. Take up this rare and exclusive opportunity to understand the cabaret creative process. Cost $10. Phone 4913 3857.

2PM:

Ladies of the Vine High Tea at Headricks Lane. Indulge and enjoy an exquisite afternoon with Wild Canary executive chef Glen Barratt. $150 per person includes three course plated high tea and Headrick's Lane extensive beverage package.

2PM:

Bunnings Warehouse Decking D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

4PM:

The Caves 4B's Rodeo. Entertainment galore including comedy clowns, games, kids corner and Luna Markets. Slack starting from 4pm with Main Event 6pm. Cost $10 adults, $5 students and pensioners, primary school and under are free. Free camping available.

6PM:

HHH Partners presents Capricorn Animal Aid Ball at Rockhampton Heritage Village. Theme The Great Gatsby. Tickets $95 each and includes 3 course sit down dinner, complimentary drink on arrival, entertainment, raffles and lucky door prize. for more information email capanimalaidball@gmail.com.

7.30PM:

I can keep a secret at Yeppoon Town Hall. Babuskha brings you into their chamber of secrets to tell your terrible truths..... and a few of their own. This comedy cabaret trio isn't here to judge, but celebrate your inner life and let it all hang out! Cost is $20 adults, $15 concession. Tickets available at Council customer service centre.

9PM:

Bombs Away - 'like you' Your at Flamingo's On Quay.

TOMORROW

8AM:

Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsover Street. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

9AM:

Spiritual Health and Wellbeing Open Day at Kanangra Heights. A day of natural therapy and healing practitioners, psychic healers and readers, market stalls, yoga and relaxation classes. Wander our beautiful grounds whilst browsing stalls, have a reading, learn a skill, try some yoga or have a massage. Relax and enjoy a Devonshire tea, coffee or glass of wine. This is a free event. Book at 4913 6124.

9AM:

Markets on Quay at Litter Cum Ingham Park. Free entry. Ponyrides, face painting, jumping castle, ice cream, coffee, hot and cold food, palnts, essential oils, hand-made items etc.

9.15AM:

Yoga in the Botanic Gardens, behind the Garden Tearooms. Bring water bottle, sweat towel, toga mat. Phone 0413 106857 to book. Gold coin donation.

10AM:

Macrame Pot Hanger Workshop at Kanangra Heights. Cost $30 for white and $35 for coloured. includes all materials for hanger. Numbers are limited. Phone 4913 6124.

10AM:

PCYC Markets at PCYC Stapleton Park. Small business stalls, pony rides, food stalls and jumping castle. Cost is free. Phone 0411 598 947.

10AM till LATE:

