Smog clouds Rockhampton as temperatures climb towards record

Rockhampton is expected to tip the September record temperature of 37.2 degrees today.

Rockhampton is expected to tip the September record temperature of 37.2 degrees today. Paul Donaldson

UPDATE 1.30PM: THE temperature is still sitting above the 30°C mark, having risen from 31.7°C at midday to a blazing 33.9°C.

Luckily, people out in the heat will be "feeling" 0.6°C less (33.3°C) but should still make sure to keep to the shade where possible.

Make sure to keep yourself posted as the heat continues to climb, and check back in later today to hear from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services about the Shoalwater Bay Fire.

UPDATE 11.50AM: IT'S even midday yet, and we have already hit 30-plus degrees.

The temperature has climbed to 31.7°C with the dreaded 37°C forecast for 3pm edging ever closer.

The humidity has dropped to 39% but the air remains thick with smoke from an ongoing fire in Shoalwater Bay.

The cloud of smog continues to blanket the city, with reports people are feeling its impact as far as Gladstone.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will address the media at 2pm today to provide further information on the Shoalwater Bay fire.

More information on this, and weather updates, to come.

SMOKE HAZE | Authorities reveal when Rocky region's smoke haze will lift

EXPERTS EXPLAIN | All eyes on Rocky as city set to break heat record

WEATHER SNAPSHOT | Central Queensland's Friday outlook

A forecast snapshot of Central Queensland today. WeatherZone

UPDATE 10AM: IT "feels like" 29.3°C right now, 0.5°C above the actual temperature.

The heat is on-track to continue to rise today, having jumped from 26.6°C at 9am to the current 28.8°C.

Keep cool and hydrated as the day gets on, and be ready for the 33°C we're expecting at 12pm.

The mercury is then expected to rise to the near-record setting level of 37°C by 3pm.

INITIAL REPORT: SMOKE, smog and sweltering heat are all anyone in Rockhampton is talking about right now.

The mercury is expected to tip Rockhampton's September 37.2°C record, with today's maximum temperature forecast only 0.2°C below.

As of 7am, Rockhampton had already reached 21.8°C with a relative humidity of 84%.

The Morning Bulletin will keep an eye on the forecast through the day to keep you update.

But for now the following conditions are forecast today:

According to Weater Zone, temperatures are expected to continuously clime, hitting 26°C as of 9am, 33°C as of 12pm and the dreaded 37°C by 3pm.

Even come nightfall, Rockhampton will likely remain in the low 30s, with a clear 32°C forecast for 6pm.

The humidity is expected to decline through the day down to 21% at 3pm, but pick back up again to 58% at 9pm with a temperature of 25°C.

Expect little to no reprieve tomorrow.

Saturday, September 30:

6am: Mostly clear, 18°C, 93% humidity

9am: Mostly clear, 18°C, 54% humidity.

12pm: Mostly clear, 33°C, 27% humidity.

3pm: Mostly clear, 36°C, 20% humidity.

6pm: Clear, 30°C, 36% humidity.

9pm: Mostly clear, 23°C, 65% humidity.

Sunday is expected to be slightly cooler with more cloud cover as of 6am, but with 92% humidity you may not feel any relief.