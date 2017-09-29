48 hours in Rocky: When heat could hit record-breaking point

SMOKE, smog and sweltering heat are all anyone in Rockhampton is talking about right now.

The mercury is expected to tip Rockhampton's September 37.2°C record, with today's maximum temperature forecast only 0.2°C below.

As of 7am, Rockhampton had already reached 21.8°C with a relative humidity of 84%.

The Morning Bulletin will keep an eye on the forecast through the day to keep you update.

But for now the following conditions are forecast today:

According to Weater Zone, temperatures are expected to continuously clime, hitting 26°C as of 9am, 33°C as of 12pm and the dreaded 37°C by 3pm.

Even come nightfall, Rockhampton will likely remain in the low 30s, with a clear 32°C forecast for 6pm.

The humidity is expected to decline through the day down to 21% at 3pm, but pick back up again to 58% at 9pm with a temperature of 25°C.

A forecast snapshot of Central Queensland today. WeatherZone

Expect little to no reprieve tomorrow.

Saturday, September 30:

6am: Mostly clear, 18°C, 93% humidity

9am: Mostly clear, 18°C, 54% humidity.

12pm: Mostly clear, 33°C, 27% humidity.

3pm: Mostly clear, 36°C, 20% humidity.

6pm: Clear, 30°C, 36% humidity.

9pm: Mostly clear, 23°C, 65% humidity.

Sunday is expected to be slightly cooler with more cloud cover as of 6am, but with 92% humidity you may not feel any relief.