Extent of payroll penny-pinching revealed

QUEENSLAND Health staff overpayment debts as small as $47.27 are being pursued by the department, new figures show.

Health Minister Steven Miles has revealed the latest payroll debt figures for those owing $500 or less in answer to a question on notice from the Opposition.

He revealed the five smallest debts being case managed by the department were from between $47.27 and $79.63 with 18,293 people owing $500 or less.

"The total amount owed by individuals with an outstanding overpayment balance under $500 is $3.46 million," the Minister said in answer to the question.

All up about $48 million in overpayments is currently owed to the State with just under $7 million of that the subject of repayment agreements.

That is down from about $58.7 million in March.

Opposition Health spokeswoman Ros Bates said Queensland Health overpayments were extraordinary.

"Labor's health payroll debacle has dragged on for almost a decade, with no end in sight and over $40 million in outstanding payments," she said.

"As a nurse and someone with colleagues still in the profession, I understand first-hand the effect this nightmare has had on the morale of our hardworking nursing staff across Queensland.

"(Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk should be trying to fix this mess once and for all, not wasting taxpayers money changing the names of hospitals."

A spokesman for Queensland Health said the overpayments only accounted for about 0.4 per cent of the department's fortnightly net pay run.

"The majority of overpayments are the result of the late submission of forms where retrospective adjustments were made for rostered shifts that were paid but not worked due to unplanned leave or other circumstances," the spokesman said.