$48mil in council works for financial year

Infrastructure Committee Chair Councillor Tony Williams and Councillor Drew Wickerson at Quay Street to announce the disaster-funded repair works that will be taking place this month on Quay Street. RRC

CIVIL operations works to the tune of $43 million were delivered in the 2018/19 financial year.

Rockhampton region councillor Tony Williams said the volume of work delivered was a credit to council's civil operations team.

"The budget over the 2017/18 financial year was $28 million, which gives some idea of how big the 18/19 year was in comparison,” he said.

"Much of the additional work undertaken included works to repair damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie - including Pilbeam Drive remediation, the restoration of urban and rural roads, the reconstruction of a section of Quay St, and the first stage of reconstruction works on Alexandra St.

"We also commenced several major stormwater upgrades, including projects at Webber Park and Wackford St, which will improve our stormwater network and help mitigate the impact of future flood events.

"The civil operations team have also delivered a range of essential projects, including the annual reseal, road grading, and footpath reconstruction programs.

"For many of these projects we worked with great local and Queensland-based contractors, such as JRT and Goldings.

"Through these works, council not only delivered critical infrastructure projects for our residents, but also supported local jobs.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank everybody involved in delivering such a great result for our region.

"Throughout the year our civil operations team and the great local contractors we work with probably don't get the credit they deserve, however they should be incredibly proud of this achievement.”