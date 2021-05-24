49 drivers arrested in CQ highway roadblock blitz

More than 6500 drivers across Central Queensland were pulled over during Operation Tango Overtake late last week, and while the “vast majority” were taking care of themselves and each other on the road, almost 50 were arrested for allegedly doing the wrong thing.

Rockhampton police officers positioned themselves for a solid 36 hours just north of Emerald, at Theresa Creek, while Mackay police did the same near Sarina, in a simultaneous exercise.

Officers intercepted thousands of drivers, completing 6,575 RBTs and 535 roadside drug tests.

As a result, 444 traffic infringement notices were issued 49 people were arrested for various offences.

Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater said 11 drivers were charged with drink-driving offences, including a road train driver who allegedly blew .047.

Drivers of such large vehicles are not permitted any alcohol in their systems.

The same driver will face court for allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle and for work diary offences.

Only 400 drug tests were administered, targeted toward specific drivers because the tests are much more costly.

Of those tested, 17 drivers were caught with a range of substances, including marijuana and meth, in their systems.

A total of 12 drivers were issued defective vehicle repair notices.

Sergeant Findlater said Operation Tango Overtake had a “two-pronged” effect: to remove drivers at risk from the roads, and to remind the community everyone plays a role in making our roads safe.

He said the Rockhampton police would likely cooperate with Mackay police again in future, to conduct roadblocks both on the major highway and inland.