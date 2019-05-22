4WD trails, dam jetty among plans to boost Mt Morgan

BIG PLANS: An outline of the main projects for advancing Mount Morgan following community consultation.

A MOTORISED adventure park is among many initiatives proposed for Mount Morgan as part of the first official draft of Rockhampton Regional Council's Advancing Mount Morgan Strategy.

The strategy outlined follows community consultation last year and details strategies and plans aimed at improving the economic prosperity of the old gold mining town.

More than 125 residents attended the community roundtable and were asked questions on challenges that face the township, transformational projects or initiatives that could make a difference to the township and views on the marketing of Mount Morgan.

From the results, short and long term projects were compiled and developed in the strategy.

Among the plans is an an adventure park, described as a place where 4WD, trail bikes and speed boat enthusiasts can go to and enjoy a space dedicated to them.

It would also include a 4WD training platform to offer registered training.

There are also plans for designated 4WD trails with a variety of length and difficulty rated from beginner to advanced, and an outdoor mud obstacle course.

A designated motorbike trail is also proposed with a skills oriented course.

Five men at a mining shaft at Mount Morgan back in the day of the peak of the gold mining. CQ Collection RRC Libraries

Plans for mountain bike and rail trails were previously announced and would include a world-class mountain bike trail linking a route around the No.7 dam and existing rail corridor.

Another highlight feature is to re-open the Fireclay Caverns, which were closed in 2011, for tours.

Business strategies are listed with a focus on offering digital, small business and entrepreneurial programs.

It also noted to offer a truck driver training program aimed at youth and school leavers.

The timetable for the morning bus to Rockhampton is also to be looked at and improved.

A paddle business with kayaks, canoeing and fishing is proposed to operate at the dam, along with a fossicking tourism business to offer gold panning and fossicking.

Fishermen and women will rejoice in the fish rehabilitation program with $300,000 pledged to implement fish habitat and introduce fish species including the iconic saratoga.

A jetty for fishing at the dam is to be erected off William St.

Buoys will be installed in the dam for the Waterski Queensland Tournaments.

A collection of fossils and dinosaur sculptures is proposed to be displayed at the existing Historical Muesum. RRC

A plan for a collection of CQ dinosaur sculptures and fossils is pending feasibility and proposed to be displayed at the existing historical museum.

Trees are also to be planted in the township and CBD shopfronts will receive an aesthetic upgrade.

The draft was presented at yesterday's ordinary council meeting and all councillors took the time to personally congratulate the staff on their diligent work on the project and were excited to see the finished product.

The draft plan will soon go out to community consultation for feedback at the Mount Morgan Customer Service Centre. A four week review period will begin later next month.

