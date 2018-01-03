5 activities to keep you cool as school holidays heat up

A guide holds a coloured disco ball in a shaft of light which penetrates into a cavern at the Capricorn Caves during the summer solstice. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

1. Learn to surf

THINGS are starting to heat up, and what better way to cool down than hitting the surf.

Grab a board and hit the waves, or hit up Pat Eastwood at Capricorn Coast Learn 2 Surf.

The instructor is located at 28 Gregory St, Yeppoon.

Learn 2 Surf's Pat Eastwood teaching the basics of surfing to a group of Yeppoon High School students as part of Breaka's Surf School Grant Program. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK051212csurf5

2. Rocky Bowl and Leisure

SCOPE out one of Rockhampton's laser tag offerings these school holidays as the Rocky Bowl and Leisure Centre re-opens for 2018 today.

Bumper cars and bowling are also on offer at the Musgrave St facility.

3. Flip Out

IF THE kids are bouncing off the walls at home, why not bring them to Flip Out?

The trampoline arena is open from 9am to 9pm, so there's plenty of time to burn some energy.

Head to 19 Dooley St, Rockhampton, for some all-ages fun.

Jay Marsh mid flip at Flip Out Rocky. Melanie Plane

4. Movies

POPCORN in one hand, frozen drink in the other, basking in the aircon - do school holidays get any better?

With a host of family-pleasers on the big screen, the answer is yes.

Head to Birch Carroll and Coyle near the Stockland centre and catch some of the following:

Pitch Perfect 3, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Paddington 2 and for those feeling a bit nostalgic, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Star Wars fans gather at the midnight screening of The Last Jedi.

5. Capricorn Caves

A BRIEF window opens early January for a natural wonder to occur in the Capricorn Caves.

The Summer Solstice Light Spectacle is a dazzling light show, unique in the Southern Hemisphere.

A "disco ball” of light and colour bounces off those at the phenomenon, during the 11am Cathedral Cave Tour. Bookings required.