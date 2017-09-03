$5 billion tank roadshow aimed at Rocky

The Army's Land 400 project could be coming to Queensland regions.

ROCKHAMPTON is on the list of Queensland cities to see first-hand benefits of a potential new defence industry when Rheinmetall Defence Australia embark on a roadshow this month from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

The statewide trip will be an opportunity for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to discuss potential business that will come if a $5 billion military hub is established in Queensland as part of the Land 400 deal.

The date for the Rockhampton visit has not been advised but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said "local businesses will have an opportunity (to) meet the Rheinmetall team when they come to town to discuss future opportunities”.

The regional tour began at The Courier-Mail office Friday, which Rheinmetall credited as leading the campaign to have the Land 400 deal secured for the Sunshine State.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart (pictured) said Queensland was ideally located as the site of a regional hub that would provide Australian engineering, production and development of military technology for delivery into national and global programs.

"We are embarking on a roadshow to meet as many Queensland SMEs as we can over the next month,” he said.

"This follows our decision to select Brisbane as the future site of our Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence, a new state-of-the-art facility that will deliver military vehicles and systems to Australian Defence Force programs.”

The Boxer armoured vehicle will be a display highlight.

The Boxer is a multirole armoured fighting vehicle designed to accomplish a number of operations through the use of installable mission modules.

The campaign for Australia's biggest Defence contract has been spearheaded by a group of Queensland MPs, led by Fairfax's Ted O'Brien.

The Courier-Mail editor Lachlan Heywood welcomed the announcement. "Queensland deserves its fair share of military contracts. This is a significant deal for the state.''

News Corp's editorial director of regional titles Bryce Johns said ''this is one invasion Queenslanders should love''.

Roadshow tour:

Brisbane

Maroochydore

Bundaberg

Rockhampton

Mackay

Townsville

Cairns

Gold Coast