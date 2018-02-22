5 CQ emergencies: Fires, Bruce Hwy crash and animal attack

Firefighters battled a house fire in Biloela during the early hours of this morning. FILE PHOTO

AN ANIMAL attack, two house fires, a highway crash and kangaroo collision kept Central Queensland's emergency services busy overnight.

Firefighters battled a blaze which has destroyed a Biloela home through the early hours of this morning, and police are working to determine if it was suspicious.

It followed another Central Queensland house fire last night.

Animals caused some chaos on and off the roads, with one teen in hospital following a collision with a roo, and a man hospitalised after a dog attack.

Read the full reports from most recent below:

2.15AM: HOUSE FIRE, BILOELA

POLICE are investigating whether a house fire in Biloela was suspicious after it tore through the home in the early hours of this morning.

The QFES were called to the single-storey home on Kroombit St to find the building "fully involved" at 2.15am.

Two crews battled the blaze until about 4.15am.

"They reported back the property was a single-storey structure fully involved with fire when they arrived, they reported there was no occupants in the house," a QFES spokesman said.

"Teams in breathing apparatus took some searches inside the property to ensure there was no one in there.

"They reported back they extinguished the fire about 2.35am.

"They did some ventilation to clear a bit of smoke from the building... they have remained there, monitored the property for some hot spots and put out a few of those in the ceiling area."

Paramedics attended but reported no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

A QPS spokesman said while there was not necessarily any indication the fire was suspicious, they couldn't rule it out at this time.

Further testing will be conducted as police investigations continue.

11.40PM: STOVE FIRE, CLERMONT

An electric stove top reportedly sparked a fire in a Clermont home late last night.

Two QFES crews attended the home on Capricorn St about 11.40pm.

The fire was quickly extinguished, though a spokesman could not comment on the extent of the fire or damage.

Firefigthers made the area safe and left it in the hands of the owners.

Paramedics were called but no one required transport to hospital.

9.20PM: BRUCE HIGHWAY CRASH, MIDGEE

A vehicle came off the Bruce Hwy about 9.20pm yesterday about 15km south of Rockhampton.

QAS reported the driver did not require treatment or transport.

The QFES attended, but said they were only required for about 10 minutes to make the scene safe before they left it in the hands of police.

8.26PM: ANIMAL ATTACK, YEPPOON

A dog bit a man's arm yesterday, injuring him to the point he required transport to the Yeppoon Hospital.

The attack happened about 8.26pm yesterday at a Dolphin Crescent address in Tarangba, near Yeppoon.

Paramedics transported the man, aged in his 20s, in a stable condition.

7.50PM: YEPPOON RD CRASH, IRONPOT

A teenage girl is in hospital after she crashed into a kangaroo on Yeppoon Rd, Ironpot about 7.50pm.

All emergency services attended, and paramedics treated and transported to the patient to Yeppoon Hospital with abdominal pain.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) could not confirm if she was the driver, but said she was the only patient assessed.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews attended, one remained for about half an hour as police remained on scene.