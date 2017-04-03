5 crucial things you need to know

30°
Chloe Lyons
| 3rd Apr 2017 6:39 PM
Superintendent Ron Van Saane and Councillor Tony Williams address the media about the revised flood level of 9.0m.
Superintendent Ron Van Saane and Councillor Tony Williams address the media about the revised flood level of 9.0m. Chloe Lyons

AS WEDNESDAY fast approaches, authorities continue to warn and inform Rockhampton about what's to come.

This afternoon, Capricornia District Superintendent Ron Van Saane and Rockhampton's Local Disaster Management Group chairman Tony Williams urged residents to continue to self-evacuate and not get complacent with their flood preparations.

Here are the five things they spoke about you need to know:

Revised flood level

THE Bureau of Meteorology this morning revised its major flood level from 9.4m to 9.0m.

Now, when the Fitzroy River peaks on Wednesday 2,117 homes and 1,209 commercial properties will be affected, 217 homes and 120 commercial properties will have water over the floorboards.

Cr Tony Williams and Supt Van Saane warned that although the revised level was good news, residents shouldn't get complacent.

"We're still sending out the same messages, it's just the amount of properties that will be affected during that time,” Cr Williams said.

"We urge residence to head those messages and take all that information in.”

Police presence

AUTHORITIES have called in 60 additional police officers and a police helicopter in a bid to combat flood crime.

THE helicopter unit will be in Rockhampton for a week - in Cyclone Marcia it was here for just two days.

"We're totally committed to keeping everyone safe and preventing any sort of crime at all during this period,” Supt Van Saane said.

"Rockhampton is a very resilient community, very community minded, but there's always a small percentage that will take opportunities at other people's troubles.”

Evacuation Centre

RESIDENTS have been told the Rockhampton evacuation centre at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion should be used as a last resort.

Only three people were registered to stay there tonight, but Cr Tony Williams said this number would increase later in the week.

"We expect that number to rise as the flood waters rise and those people become relocated out of those areas and find it much more available to be at the evacuation centre,” he said.

Supt Van Saane said while the resource was there for people to use, due its cost residents should try to stay with friends or family.

"We are really pushing that we use the evacuation centre as an absolute last resort,” he said.

"In a community like Rockhampton where I know everyone is quite close and everyone knows each other we would draw on each other's assistance that way rather than call on us to use resources that could be better dealt with in front-line capacities.”

Yeppen Crossing

THE Yeppen Crossing will remain open during the floods, but will divert through a residential road causing delays.

Cr Tony Williams said traffic control would be put in place to make sure Rockhampton doesn't get cut off from the south.

"Yeppen crossing will remain open, but when the Lower Dawson Rd section becomes inundated with flood water, there will be traffic management up to Upper Dawson Rd,” he said.

"(There will be) a 40km/h speed limit with B-Double restrictions.

"As this is a residential area, we will ask drivers to be cautions around that area because it will be very congested and there may be some delays.”

NBN

POWER outages will prevent people from using landline telephones due to the NBN roll-out.

Cr Tony Williams said residents who choose to stay in flood affected homes will not be able to communicate via landline until their power is reconnected.

"Traditionally, landline phones were still operation, but with the NBN roll-out that landline won't be there,” Cr Williams said.

"There will be no NBN coverage in those locations.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie fitzroy river flood local disaster management group ron van saane tony williams wild weather

5 crucial things you need to know

The flood level may have been revised, but the message is still the same - don't get complacent

